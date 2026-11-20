England to Face Norway in UEFA Nations League 2026 27 Quarter Finals

England will take on Norway, while defending world champions Spain have been drawn against France in the headline fixtures of the UEFA Nations League 2026-27 quarter-finals. The draw, announced on Friday, has set up two high-profile encounters, with England and Norway renewing their rivalry after their World Cup meeting, while Spain and France are set for another showdown following their semi-final clash at the global tournament.

England defeated Norway 2-1 in the World Cup quarter-finals, while Spain overcame France 2-0 in the semi-finals before going on to lift the World Cup trophy. The other two quarter-final ties will see the Netherlands face reigning Nations League champions Portugal, while Belgium will meet Germany.

The quarter-finals will be played over two legs in March 2027, with the first legs scheduled in principle for March 25 or 27 and the return fixtures set for March 28 and 30. The teams listed second in each tie are seeded and will host the second legs. The four quarter-final winners will progress to the Nations League Finals, a four-team tournament scheduled to take place from June 9 to 13, 2027. The semi-finals will be played on June 9 and 10, followed by the third-place match and final on June 13.

The venue is yet to be confirmed, with the host nation expected to be selected at UEFA's executive committee meeting in Belfast on December 7. The semi-final pairings have also been determined, with the Netherlands or Portugal set to face Spain or France, while Belgium or Germany will meet Norway or England.

Meanwhile, the draw also confirmed the League A/B and League B/C promotion-relegation play-off ties, which will be contested over two legs in March 2027. The winners of the League A/B ties will compete in League A in the 2028-29 edition, while the defeated teams will feature in League B. Similarly, winners of the League B/C play-offs will move into League B, with the losing sides remaining in League C.

The 2026-27 campaign is the fifth edition of the UEFA Nations League, a competition introduced to provide European national teams with more competitive fixtures and reduce the number of international friendlies.

Play-off draw results

League A/B play-off ties



Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Denmark

Hungary vs Serbia

Republic of Ireland vs Croatia Slovenia vs Wales

League B/C play-off ties



Cyprus vs North Macedonia

Estonia vs Romania

Faroe Islands vs Georgia Belarus vs Israel