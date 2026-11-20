CM Mohan Yadav Inaugurates Young Thinkers Confluence in Gwalior

November 20 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday inaugurated the eighth edition of the three-day Young Thinkers Confluence-2026 at the Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education in Gwalior and interacted with young participants. Appreciating the event, CM Yadav said that over 300 young participants, selected from across the country through a registration and screening process, would contribute their ideas towards fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a 'Viksit Bharat'. Around 350 young scholars, achievers, artists and writers from 26 states participated in the event. Addressing the occasion, the CM said,“Youth bring change to the nation and society. This is the time for everyone to awaken and inspire society to do the same. On Dev Uthani Ekadashi, we should awaken with new ideas and fresh resolve and prepare ourselves to meet the challenges of the future. India is currently the youngest country in the world, and its youth are one of its greatest strengths.”“Youth, however, need to remain focused on their goals, develop their capabilities and equip themselves to stay ahead in a competitive world. This requires providing them with the right direction, which was also the objective of the Young Thinkers Confluence-2026,” he said. The Chief Minister further said that the state government would provide every possible opportunity to harness the immense energy, talent, skills and innovative potential of Madhya Pradesh's youth for the development of the state. He stressed that the coming year had been declared the Youth Year. "Several initiatives had already been undertaken for youth welfare, and these efforts would be further accelerated in a planned manner during the Youth Year. " Additionally, CM Yadav also remembered former prime minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Sikh Guru Hargobind Sahib, saying Gwalior was the city of Bharat Ratna awardee Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Data Bandi Chhor Guru Hargobind Sahib, and its soil had always nurtured intellectual thought and had shown direction to the entire nation. (ANI)