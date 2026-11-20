Jaydev Unadkat Hat-Trick Highlights Intense SMAT Elite Division Action

New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): Jaydev Unadkat's hat-trick, Aryan Juyal's explosive unbeaten half-century and several impressive all-round performances marked an eventful day in the 2026-27 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) Elite Division on Friday, while persistent rain led to the abandonment of all four scheduled matches in Kolkata without a ball being bowled. Across 12 completed matches in Indore, Mumbai, Kolkata, Mohali and Mullanpur, teams produced several close finishes and dominant victories, with established Indian internationals and domestic performers making their presence felt.

In Indore, Saurashtra captain Jaydev Unadkat delivered one of the standout bowling performances of the round, claiming a hat-trick to return figures of 3/23 and restrict Delhi to 152/9. Yash Dhull top-scored for Delhi with 43 off 32 balls, while Nitish Rana contributed 40 off just 20 deliveries. Saurashtra made a comfortable chase of the target, reaching 157/5 in 18 overs to secure a five-wicket victory. Prerak Mankad led the batting effort with 47 runs, while Harvansh Pangalia provided valuable support with 37.

At the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC, Mumbai, veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar produced an impressive spell of 3/19 in four overs to guide Uttar Pradesh to a 30-run win over Chandigarh. Aryan Juyal was the star with the bat for Uttar Pradesh, smashing an unbeaten 64 off just 28 deliveries, including seven fours and four sixes. His explosive innings helped UP post 190/7. Chandigarh managed 160/8 in reply despite their efforts to keep pace with the required run rate.

Defending champions Jharkhand also registered an important victory, defeating Karnataka by seven wickets at the Wankhede Stadium. After Karnataka posted 174/9, Anukul Roy delivered an influential all-round performance, taking one wicket for 30 runs before scoring an unbeaten 54 off 38 balls to guide Jharkhand to 178/3 with five balls to spare.

In Mohali, Maharashtra edged past Assam by five wickets in a last-ball thriller. Assam posted 172/9, with captain Denish Das top-scoring with 61 off 33 balls. Ramakrishna Ghosh was the pick of the Maharashtra bowlers, claiming four wickets for 41 runs. Maharashtra's chase was anchored by Rushikesh Sonawane, who scored 54 off 32 balls, while captain Ruturaj Gaikwad remained unbeaten on 44 off 35 deliveries. Maharashtra eventually reached 173/5 off the final ball to seal the contest.

Jammu and Kashmir also secured a closely fought victory, overcoming Bihar by nine runs in Indore. Abdul Samad struck 42 off 26 balls, while Yudhvir Singh provided a late flourish with an unbeaten 36 off just nine deliveries to take J & K to 190/6. Samad then contributed with the ball, claiming 2/22 as Bihar were restricted to 181/8.

Andhra registered a dominant 70-run victory over Madhya Pradesh at Mullanpur. Captain Ricky Bhui scored 57 off 37 balls, while Shaik Rasheed added 51 off 42 deliveries to help Andhra post 186/7. Pacer Satyanarayana Raju then dismantled Madhya Pradesh's batting order with figures of 4/14. His spell reduced MP to 19/5 inside the powerplay before the side was eventually bowled out for 116 in 18.1 overs.

Bengal recorded a 93-run win, crushing Mizoram in Mumbai. Abishek Porel struck a rapid 52 off 30 balls, while Karan Lal contributed 67 off 41 deliveries to power Bengal to 196/2 in 20 overs. Rishabh Chaudhary led the bowling attack with four wickets for 21 runs, while senior pacers Mohammed Shami and Mukesh Kumar picked up a wicket each as Mizoram were bowled out for 103.

Punjab also held their nerve in a close encounter against Tamil Nadu in Indore, securing a five-run victory. Ramandeep Singh scored 36 off 23 balls, while Sanvir Singh remained unbeaten on 34 off 21 deliveries to help Punjab post 165/7. Tamil Nadu appeared to be in contention during the chase, with Balasubramaniam Sachin scoring 70 off 42 balls. However, Kartik Chadha's three-wicket haul triggered a late collapse, restricting Tamil Nadu to 160/9 in 20 overs.

Haryana produced the highest total of the day in SMAT Elite fixtures, posting 246/6 against Railways in Indore. Yashvardhan Dalal scored 75 off 46 balls, while captain Ankit Kumar smashed 54 off just 21 deliveries. Rahul Tewatia then claimed 4/30 to help Haryana secure a 66-run win, with Railways managing 180 in 19.3 overs.

Baroda chased down Rajasthan's 182/5 at Wankhede, reaching 183/5 with seven balls remaining to register a five-wicket victory as Rasikh Salam (57*) and Jitesh Sharma (47 shone for them. Himachal Pradesh also completed a five-wicket win over Puducherry at Mullanpur, chasing down a target of 183 with 188/5 in 17.5 overs. Kerala defeated Tripura by five wickets in Mohali after restricting them to 121/9. Salman Nizar remained unbeaten on 51 off 29 balls, while Rohan Kunnummal contributed 38 as Kerala reached 123/5 in just 13 overs.

Meanwhile, rain played spoiler in Kolkata, where all four scheduled Elite Division fixtures were abandoned without a ball being bowled. The matches between Mumbai and Vidarbha, Uttarakhand and Odisha at Eden Gardens, Hyderabad and Goa, and Chhattisgarh and Gujarat could not get underway due to persistent rain. (ANI)