Chhattisgarh Showcases Rich Cultural Heritage at 45th IITF in Delhi

New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): It was an evening filled with Chhattisgarh's rich art and culture at the 45th India International Trade Fair (IITF) in Bharat Mandapam, where artists from Chhattisgarh mesmerised hundreds of spectators with their performances at the amphitheatre on the occasion of the Chhattisgarh Day celebration.

During the grand cultural event organised for Chhattisgarh State Day, local folk artists enthralled the audience with captivating performances of traditional dances and folk music. Chhattisgarh Governor Ramen Deka was the chief guest, and Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai presided over the function.

The event offered a mesmerising glimpse into Chhattisgarh's distinct cultural identity, rich tribal traditions, and vibrant folk arts in the national capital. Addressing the event, Governor Ramen Deka stated that Chhattisgarh is a state with immense potential for development, characterised by its abundant natural resources, agriculture, industry, and a rich cultural heritage. The state offers vast investment opportunities in sectors such as steel, cement, energy, aluminium, food processing, and manufacturing.

Through the new Industrial Development Policy 2024-30, the state is actively promoting investment, job creation, and entrepreneurship. The Governor urged industrialists and investors-both from within the country and abroad-to capitalise on the opportunities in Chhattisgarh and become partners in the state's progress.

Emphasising the importance of agro-based industries, as well as the processing and value addition of minor forest produce, he noted that development in these areas would boost the income of local residents and strengthen the rural economy. Governor Deka remarked that the true strength of Chhattisgarh lies in its hard-working farmers, talented youth, women, and skilled artisans.

Speaking at the event, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai observed that the identity of Chhattisgarh is undergoing a transformation. Regions like Bastar-once discussed primarily in the context of Naxalism and various challenges-are now emerging with a new identity, defined by their rich tribal heritage, vibrant folk culture, natural beauty, and promising new avenues for development.

The highlight of the Chhattisgarh State Day celebrations, held at the amphitheatre of Bharat Mandapam, was the captivating cultural performances by the state's folk artists. Adorned in traditional attire and ornaments, the artists brought Chhattisgarh's folk culture to life through their dance movements, melodious folk music, and rhythmic performances.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai visited the Chhattisgarh pavilion at the International Trade Fair. During his visit, he inspected the stalls set up by various departments and entrepreneurs, learning about the products, handicrafts, and local specialities on display. The Chief Minister examined traditional Bastar bell-metal art, Kosa silk from Champa, tribal jewellery, handloom textiles, and products derived from forest produce.