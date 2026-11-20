Rahul Gandhi Faces Backlash Over Claims India Is Now A Side Player

New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): Political leaders across party lines have reacted sharply to Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi's recent remarks questioning the central government's foreign policy, sparking a debate over India's geopolitical standing and the conduct of political figures on overseas visits. The political row follows Gandhi's address at the University of Chicago on Wednesday, where he argued that India should play a more active role in global discussions. Expressing concern over the country's international positioning, the Congress leader stated that India had been reduced to a "side player" while Pakistan was actively mediating peace negotiations between the United States and Iran. "India, by its size, naturally has a global voice and India should be actively involved in global conversations. But frankly, India has become a side player, while Pakistan is busy negotiating with Iran and the United States," Gandhi had said.

Responding to the remarks, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju urged the LoP to refrain from making statements against the nation, regardless of whether he is within India or abroad. "I have not heard him. But I would like to urge him not to say things against the country, whether he is in the country or outside," Rijiju told reporters. In contrast, CPI(M) General Secretary MA Baby backed Gandhi's assessment of the country's diplomatic presence, contrasting the current administration with India's historical role in the Non-Aligned Movement. "The statement made by Rahul Gandhi about India's lack of a strong presence in international affairs is largely correct. We used to be a leader of the Non-Aligned Movement. Now, Mr Narendra Modi appears to be playing second fiddle to Donald Trump. This is what Rahul Gandhi wanted to convey. I think the LoP's observation is accurate," Baby said.

However, leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies strongly criticised Gandhi's overseas commentary, questioning both his intent and his comparison with Pakistan. BJP National Spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari accused Gandhi of undermining India's democracy and economy abroad and alleged that he was meeting with "anti-national forces." To counter Gandhi's narrative, Bhandari pointed to remarks made by Congress's own Telangana Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy. "Rahul Gandhi has been exposed by his own party's Chief Minister of Telangana, Revanth Reddy, who stated that India will become a $30 trillion economy by 2047 and a Viksit Bharat. In other words, the Congress leaders acknowledge that there is no economic disaster," Bhandari said. Shiv Sena leader Anand Dubey also questioned Gandhi's decision to bring up Pakistan in the context of US-Iran negotiations while travelling abroad. Highlighting India's position as the world's fifth-largest economy, Dubey said, "Our priority is our own nation... India is preparing itself to provide direction to the world, yet you choose to make comparisons with Pakistan-a nation that lacks any foundational basis or coherent history. This is the difference between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi."

BJP Uttar Pradesh president Pankaj Chaudhary accused the opposition INDIA alliance of "love for Pakistan" over Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi's remarks at the University of Chicago. In an X post, Chaudhary took a swipe at Gandhi, saying the latter likes Pakistan's "begging-bowl diplomacy" but is uncomfortable when India leads the world. "The compromised INDIA alliance's love for Pakistan exposed once again. Yuvraj sees 'destruction' in India and success in Pakistan. On the very stage where he slammed India, he is now beating the drum in Pakistan's honor. He calls India a 'side player' to pat the back of a country that is being humiliated worldwide. Yuvraj likes Pakistan's 'begging-bowl diplomacy, but when India leads the world, he doesn't like that. Why, after all, is he compelled to take Pakistan's side instead of advocating for India's interests? The compromise is Rahul. And the compromised Congress is the one that has been carrying such a leader for 20 years," he wrote.

Drawing a historical parallel on how opposition leaders should conduct themselves overseas, BJP MLA Mahesh Tenginkai cited former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's conduct during Indira Gandhi's tenure. "Whenever we travel abroad, our focus should be on India's unity, future and development... Even when Indira Gandhi was Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee was sent abroad to represent India's interests. Despite being in the Opposition, he always spoke in the interest of the country," Tenginkai noted. Several other BJP parliamentarians and leaders echoed similar criticisms regarding Gandhi's understanding of Indian culture and international affairs. BJP MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy stated that an Indian politician should not go abroad and humiliate the nation. While commenting separately on online trolling directed at Gandhi over a personal cultural display, Reddy remarked that Gandhi "doesn't know the Indian ethos and culture" and is "not exposed to an Indian household," adding, "do not tolerate that man, an Indian politician going abroad and humiliating India." BJP MP Darshan Singh Choudhary alleged that Gandhi has "no understanding of India, no cultural connection and no regard for our traditions and beliefs," claiming that such remarks damage both the Congress party and the country's image abroad. Meanwhile, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey suggested there was a "serious lack of understanding" in Gandhi's comparisons, adding that he "should read and write more and put some thought into the comparisons he makes." BJP leader Keya Ghosh also expressed surprise at Gandhi's overseas remarks, alleging that "his hatred for Modi ji has become so intense that, while hating Modi ji, he has started hating India." (ANI)