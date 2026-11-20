Sandesh Shrivastava Takes Charge As DMRC Director Works

New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): In a significant development for the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), Sandesh Shrivastava has taken over as the new Director (Works), effective today, as announced in an official release. He brings with him extensive experience of over 35 years in the railway infrastructure and EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) sectors, with expertise in execution and management of large-scale railway and infrastructure projects, the statement said.

A civil engineering graduate from the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Raipur, Shrivastava completed his B.Tech degree in 1990 and Master's degree from Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT), Bhopal, in 1996. He is a Fellow Member of the Institution of Engineers (India), a member of the Indian Society of Rock Mechanics and a Life Member of the Indian Roads Congress. He is also a Certified Corporate Director from the Institute of Directors (IOD), India.

Prior to joining DMRC, Shrivastava was serving as Executive Director (Project) in Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL), where he played a pivotal role in the successful execution and commissioning of several prestigious and challenging sections of the Dedicated Freight Corridors, the release noted. Among his other notable contributions was his involvement in the conceptualisation and commissioning of the state-of-the-art Operations Control Centre (OCC) of the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (EDFC) at Prayagraj and construction, operation and maintenance of major hydroelectric projects, including the Beas-Sutlej Link (BSL) Project (990 MW), Bhakra-Nangal Project (1,325 MW) and Indira Sagar Project (1,000 MW), it added. According to the statement, with extensive experience in project management, construction management, planning and controls, contract management, risk management, civil and track construction, interface management, integration, testing and commissioning, Shrivastava has successfully led multidisciplinary teams and coordinated with international project partners and multiple stakeholders.