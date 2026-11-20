MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nearly a decade after pioneering a one-year MBA at the intersection of business and technology, NYU Stern School of Business is announcing a significant evolution of its Andre Koo Tech MBA, reflecting the changing role of technology in business and the emergence of artificial intelligence as a powerful force.

The redesigned program builds on Stern's rigorous MBA foundation while expanding opportunities for students to develop technological fluency, learn through hands-on experience, engage with leading innovation ecosystems globally, and strengthen the capabilities needed to navigate technological change.

“The pace of technological change requires both urgency in redesign of a program like our Tech MBA, but also thoughtful choices,” said Bharat Anand, Dean of NYU Stern.“The changes in our Tech MBA reflect a few guiding principles. First, beyond just understanding technologies, students must learn by doing-building with AI, working on real company challenges, and experiencing innovation firsthand around the world. Second, as technology advances, students need to understand where judgement matters most, the business problems worth solving, and change management. Third, we will continue to emphasize the distinctly human capabilities of creativity, ethical reasoning, collaboration, and leadership. These are the capabilities that will help our graduates navigate change rather than simply react to it.”

Building on a Decade of Innovation

With its decade-long ties to the tech ecosystem, Stern integrates the foundational business education of a top MBA program with immersive AI training. During the one-year MBA, students take courses in both agentic AI and building with AI, alongside what might be the largest portfolio of AI electives in a business school spanning AI in finance, AI in marketing, AI strategy, governance of AI, leadership in the age of AI, and much more. Importantly, they don't just learn about AI, they learn to build with AI and to deploy AI for organizational transformation.

According to Professor Ilan Lobel, Senior Faculty Director of AI and Academic Director of the Andre Koo Tech MBA,“AI is changing the world of business and what it means to be a business leader. This MBA is for people who don't simply want to adapt to the AI transformation, they want to lead it.”

The Evolution of a Pioneering Program

When the Andre Koo Tech MBA launched almost 10 years ago, it was among the first in a category of specialized MBAs designed to address the unmet needs of companies seeking top talent at the intersection of business and technology. Stern has evolved the program to match the pace of change in business. Program developments include:



Expanded experiential learning: Up to four experiential learning company projects for each student during the 12-month program and a doubling of AI-related project opportunities over the past year

A broader curriculum connecting technology and business: An MBA AI specialization with more than 15 courses spanning finance, marketing, governance and ethics, including a unique, required agentic AI class that requires students to build and evaluate AI-enabled solutions

Reimagined career preparation: A revamped Summer NYC Immersion focusing on helping students navigate a job market that is undergoing a deep AI transformation, and using an AI companion for career path support



Deeper engagement with the US technology ecosystem, including an optional San Francisco Career Trek during spring break for technology and AI career exposure, exploration and professional networking

Expanded global exposure to innovation: including a new Global Immersion in China to learn about the Chinese AI and tech ecosystem, with visits to Hangzhou, Shenzhen, and Shanghai, where NYU has a portal campus

“Stern is fortunate to be able to send students to our own NYU campuses in regions where tech advances are equally rapid. China is currently leading in robotics, advanced supply chains, hardware, open weights models and more. This knowledge will give our students a unique perspective on AI ecosystems around the world,” said Professor Lobel.

For more information on the Andre Koo Tech MBA, visit Stern's website.

About NYU Stern School of Business

New York University Stern School of Business, located in the heart of Greenwich Village and deeply connected with the City for which it is named, is one of the nation's premier management education schools and research centers. NYU Stern offers a broad portfolio of transformative programs at the graduate, undergraduate and executive levels, all enriched by the dynamism and deep resources of one of the world's business capitals. NYU Stern is a welcoming community that inspires its members to embrace and lead change in a rapidly transforming world. Visit .

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Jessica Neville

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