MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Atlas, a lifestyle hotel located directly across from Harvard Business School in Boston's Allston neighborhood, has reimagined the academic-adjacent stay for families, alumni and prospective students visiting Harvard, MIT, Boston University and beyond.

Since its early 2026 opening, The Atlas has offered the university community a clubhouse-like home to unpack after a full day on campus, with experiences and spaces that pair the polish of college culture with the globally connected lifestyle and interests of Boston's modern traveler. From one-of-a-kind dining and retail spaces, to rooms and suites with distinctive comfort and pristine city views, The Atlas offers a space and vibe fit for the Boston scholar.

That sense of connection doesn't end at checkout. Through The Atlas Scholars Club loyalty program and a retail partnership with The COOP, university visitors get year-round perks and early access to packages tied to campus moments like move-in, Family Weekend, and Commencement.

Key Facts



A new kind of campus stay. The Atlas is Boston's first-of-its-kind lifestyle hotel and social hub, set within Harvard's Enterprise Research Campus, near many Boston-area universities.

Steps from the city's great schools. Located directly across Harvard Business School and minutes from Harvard Square, Boston University, MIT and other campus greens throughout the city.

Culture under one roof. A curated retail concept from The COOP, two dining concepts from the team behind Comfort Kitchen, a rooftop bar and an outdoor terrace overlooking Boston and Cambridge.

Perks for the whole university community. The Atlas Scholars Club offers students, parents, alumni, and administrators from Harvard, MIT, Boston University, and other Boston-area schools 10% off at The COOP and 15% off dining at Ama and Foxglove Terrace. Built around the academic calendar. Seasonal packages, offers and programming designed for prospective students and their families, visiting parents, alumni, and other university-affiliated travelers



Why Is The Atlas a Home Base for Visitors to Boston's Universities?

The Atlas sits directly across the street from Harvard Business School, in Allston, on Harvard's Enterprise Research Campus. From there, the hotel puts much of Boston's university community within easy reach. Conveniently accessible via the Western Avenue Bridge, Storrow Drive, I-90 / Mass Pike Exit 18, and the MBTA Boston Landing Commuter Rail Station, the hotel offers seamless transit links for visitors traveling across the Greater Boston area. Boston University's Charles River Campus and MIT are both under 2 miles away and Berklee College of Music, Northeastern University, Boston College, and Tufts University are each roughly a 5-to-10-minute drive.

What Is the Atlas Scholars Club?

The Atlas Scholars Club is a loyalty program built for Boston's university communities, open to students, parents, alumni, and administrators from schools including Harvard University, Boston University, MIT, Northeastern University, Boston College, Tufts University, Berklee College of Music, Suffolk University, Wentworth Institute of Technology, Lesley University, MCPHS University, Simmons University, Emerson College, Emmanuel College, and other Boston-area institutions. Members sign up on The Atlas's website and receive a booking link by email along with 10% off at The COOP and 15% off dining at Ama at the Atlas and Foxglove Terrace. The program also sends tailored emails offering early access to exclusive packages, promotions, events, and experiences tied to the academic calendar year, so members are notified ahead of key on-property dates rather than discovering them after the fact.

"We created the Atlas Scholars Club to be more than just a loyalty program - it's a dedicated home base for the entire university community," said the Managing Director of The Atlas. "Whether parents are dropping off a freshman, alumni are returning for a milestone reunion, or faculty are hosting visiting scholars, our goal is to offer a seamless, welcoming experience that keeps them connected to campus life throughout the year."

What University Moments Does The Atlas Support Throughout the Year?

Throughout the academic year, The Atlas serves as a home base for the moments that bring families and alumni to campus - move-in day each fall, Family and Parents Weekends, Commencement in the spring, alumni reunions and game days - with Scholars Club members getting early notice of relevant packages ahead of each one.

What Other Programming Connects The Atlas to Boston's Academic Community?

The COOP. The Atlas's ground-floor, living room-style lobby features a curated retail concept from The COOP, bringing a piece of Boston's academic and cultural retail tradition directly into the hotel's daily guest experience.

The From Game Day to Center Stage



Up to 15% off Best Available Rate

A $50 Uber credit for seamless transportation to Harvard Stadium, Fenway Park, TD Garden, and regional athletic arenas, or complimentary valet parking A welcome drink at Foxglove Terrace or Ama



Brilliant Minds, Big Return. A hotel offer for Boston university affiliates, including visiting parents, prospective students, returning alumni, and faculty, the "Brilliant Minds, Big Return" package is tailored for campus move-in, reunions, and academic visits. Inclusions feature:



A welcome drink at Foxglove Terrace or Ama

Choice of $25 Uber credit or complimentary valet parking

A $100 gift card to The COOP with a personal shopper by appointment Automatic enrollment in the Atlas Scholars Club loyalty program



Frequently Asked Questions

What is the best hotel to stay at when visiting Harvard, Boston University, MIT or other Boston-area universities? The Atlas in Harvard's Enterprise Research Campus is in Allston, directly across from Harvard Business School and under two miles from both Boston University and MIT, making it an ideal central location with easy access via Storrow Drive, the Western Avenue Bridge, and the MBTA Boston Landing Station.

How can university students, parents, and alumni get discounts on Boston hotel stays? Joining the free Atlas Scholars Club gives university-affiliated guests 10% off at The COOP, 15% off dining at Ama and Foxglove Terrace, and early access to special seasonal rates and packages throughout the academic year.

What benefits are included in the Atlas Scholars Club loyalty program? Members receive exclusive dining and retail discounts, direct booking links for reduced room rates, and advance notifications for packages tailored around campus events like move-in, parent weekends, and commencement.

Are there hotel packages available in Boston for campus move-in, reunions, family weekend or game days? Yes, The Atlas offers targeted seasonal packages like Brilliant Minds, Big Return and From Game Day to Center Stage, providing curated perks, transit credits, and local tours aligned with the university calendar.

About The Atlas

Set at the gateway of Allston's emerging Enterprise Research Campus, The Atlas debuts as Boston's first-of-its-kind lifestyle destination and social hub. Designed for travelers and locals seeking an experience-driven stay, the hotel blends thoughtfully innovative design, dynamic programming, and proximity to the city's leading academic and cultural institutions. The property features 246 guestrooms, including 12 suites, alongside a living room-style lobby, a curated retail concept from The COOP, and two dining concepts from the team behind Comfort Kitchen. Additional highlights include a rooftop bar, fitness center, flexible meeting spaces, and an outdoor terrace overlooking the campus green space. Learn more at theatlashotel.com.

Media Contact

TheAtlas@20TwoStudio.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

