MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pfizer's $330 million upfront commitment to three pre-IND in vivo CAR-T programs highlights pharmaceutical industry interest in next-generation engineered T-cell platforms

SRX's pending acquisition of CERo Therapeutics provides exposure to CER-1236, a clinical-stage engineered T-cell therapy with seven patients dosed in the ongoing Phase 1/1b CERTAIN-T trial

NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SRX Global Inc. (NYSE American: SRXH) (the“Company” or“SRX”), an AI-enabled platform dedicated to generating long-term shareholder value through investments in high-conviction operating companies and strategic assets, today commented on recent industry activity in engineered T-cell therapies following the November 18, 2026 announcement by Pfizer Inc. (“Pfizer”) of an exclusive licensing agreement with Starna Therapeutics (“Starna”), and provided an update on its pending acquisition of CERo Therapeutics, the operating subsidiary of CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: CERO) (“CERo Holdings” and, together with CERo Therapeutics,“CERo”), an innovative cellular immunotherapy company advancing engineered T cell therapeutics designed to engage phagocytic mechanisms.

According to Pfizer's announcement, the agreement covers three pre-IND in vivo chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (“CAR-T”) programs focused on treating autoimmune diseases. Starna will receive an upfront payment of $330 million and is eligible to receive up to $2.3 billion in development and commercial milestone payments, as well as royalties on net sales of approved products. Pfizer also obtained rights to Starna's technology in inflammation and immunology and in oncology. SRX and CERo are not parties to, and have no involvement in, the Pfizer–Starna agreement.

CERo's approach differs in technology, therapeutic focus and stage of development. Its lead investigational product candidate, CER-1236, is being evaluated in patients with hematologic malignancies in the ongoing Phase 1/1b CERTAIN-T trial. CER-1236 is based on CERo's proprietary Chimeric Engulfment Receptor T cell (“CER-T”) platform, which is designed to integrate characteristics of innate and adaptive immunity into a single therapeutic construct intended to engage multiple immune mechanisms against cancer.

“Pfizer's agreement with Starna is a clear signal that large pharmaceutical companies continue to commit significant capital to differentiated engineered T-cell platforms, even before those programs reach the clinic,” said Kent Cunningham, Chief Executive Officer of SRX Global.“CERo's technology and indications are different, and we do not view this transaction as a valuation benchmark for CERo. What it does reinforce is our conviction in the long-term strategic importance of this field. CER-1236 is already being evaluated in patients, and our focus remains on supporting the CERo team as it advances the CERTAIN-T trial and on working toward closing the proposed acquisition.”

On November 3, 2026, CERo announced that it had dosed the seventh patient in CERTAIN-T, the fourth patient in the trial's second cohort. CERo reported no dose-limiting toxicities (“DLTs”) in the three previously treated second-cohort patients during the DLT assessment period, and has reported expansion of infused CER-1236 cells following administration. In its June 2026 update, CERo reported that the observed safety profile remained consistent with earlier findings of no cytokine release syndrome, immune effector cell-associated neurotoxicity syndrome, DLTs or treatment-related severe adverse events during the DLT assessment window. CERo has also expanded its clinical trial sites, including the activation of the University of California, Davis, which also serves as the primary manufacturing site for CER-1236. These clinical results are preliminary, are based on a limited number of patients, and are not sufficient to establish the safety or efficacy of CER-1236.

On October 7, 2026, SRX announced that it had entered into a definitive purchase agreement under which CERo Therapeutics will become a wholly owned subsidiary of SRX Global.

About the CERTAIN-T Trial

The first-in-human, multicenter, open-label Phase 1/1b CERTAIN-T study is designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and preliminary clinical activity of CER-1236 in patients with hematologic malignancies. The study initially enrolled patients with acute myeloid leukemia (“AML”), including relapsed/refractory AML, measurable residual disease AML, and newly diagnosed TP53-mutated AML, and the protocol has since been amended to include transfusion-dependent myelodysplastic syndromes (“TD-MDS”), high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (“HR-MDS”), and post-JAK inhibitor myelofibrosis (“MF”). Primary endpoints include safety and tolerability. Secondary endpoints include pharmacokinetics and measures of clinical response, including overall response rate (“ORR”), complete response (“CR”), composite complete response (“cCR”), and measurable residual disease (“MRD”).

About SRX Global Inc.

SRX Global is an AI-driven platform focused on generating long-term shareholder value through investments in high-conviction operating companies, strategic assets, and technology-enabled opportunities. The Company leverages proprietary technology, data analytics, and disciplined capital allocation to identify and manage investments across multiple sectors.

About CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.

CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. is an innovative immunotherapy company advancing the development of engineered T cell therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The Company's proprietary approach to T cell engineering is designed to integrate characteristics of innate and adaptive immunity into a single therapeutic construct intended to engage multiple immune mechanisms against cancer. CERo refers to these engineered cells as Chimeric Engulfment Receptor T cells (“CER-T”).

The Company's lead investigational product candidate, CER-1236, is being evaluated in hematologic malignancies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the proposed acquisition of CERo Therapeutics by SRX Global, including its expected timing and completion and the satisfaction of closing conditions; industry interest in and investment in engineered T-cell therapies; the clinical development, safety profile, pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic characteristics, therapeutic potential, and future evaluation of CER-1236; the progression, design, and enrollment of the CERTAIN-T trial; planned cohort expansion and dose escalation; and SRX Global's and CERo's development strategy and objectives. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

Risks and uncertainties include, among others, the possibility that the proposed transaction is not completed on the anticipated timeline or at all; the failure to satisfy closing conditions; and the risks inherent in the clinical development of CER-1236, an investigational product candidate. Information in this communication regarding the Pfizer–Starna agreement is based solely on Pfizer's public announcement, has not been independently verified by SRX, and should not be interpreted as indicating a valuation for CERo or SRX Global or the likelihood of any similar transaction. Information in this communication regarding CERo, CER-1236 and the CERTAIN-T trial is based on information provided or publicly disclosed by CERo. Prior to the closing of the proposed transaction, SRX does not control CERo and cannot guarantee CERo's clinical, regulatory, or business outcomes.

Certain risks that could cause actual results to differ are set forth in SRX Global's and CERo's respective filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including their most recent Annual Reports on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and the documents incorporated by reference therein. The risks described in these filings are not exhaustive. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. SRX Global undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Company Contact

SRX Global Inc.

Kent Cunningham, Chief Executive Officer

Investor Relations Contact

KCSA Strategic Communications

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

212-896-1254

...