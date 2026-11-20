MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Combining 500+ monitored assets, 150+ intelligence sources, and a 1,000+ expert KOL network, DelveInsight's offering delivers real-time competitive intelligence pharma teams can act on, covering clinical trials, regulatory milestones, conference activity, commercial launches, partnerships, and market signals across 27+ therapy areas.

New York, USA, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pharma Competitive Intelligence Services: Real-Time, AI-Powered, and Analyst-Validated Insights for Biopharma Leaders | DelveInsight

Combining 500+ monitored assets, 150+ intelligence sources, and a 1,000+ expert KOL network, DelveInsight's offering delivers real-time competitive intelligence pharma teams can act on, covering clinical trials, regulatory milestones, conference activity, commercial launches, partnerships, and market signals across 27+ therapy areas.

In an industry where a single protocol amendment, a late-breaking abstract, or a surprise licensing deal can reshape a therapeutic category overnight, the speed and quality of intelligence have become a strategic differentiator. DelveInsight's enhanced framework is designed to close the gap between what is happening in the market and what decision-makers actually know, turning scattered data into confident, timely, and defensible action.

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Why Competitive Intelligence in Pharma Can No Longer Wait for the Quarterly Report

For years, competitive intelligence in pharma has relied on periodic reviews of competitor pipelines, clinical trial registries, regulatory updates, and press coverage. Analysts pulled information from fragmented sources, reconciled it manually in spreadsheets, and circulated findings weeks after the underlying events occurred.

That model is increasingly out of step with the realities of drug development. Pipelines are crowded, modalities are diversifying, trial designs are evolving mid-study, and regulatory pathways are becoming more nuanced. Cell and gene therapies, bispecifics, antibody-drug conjugates, and precision medicines are compressing development timelines and raising the cost of being late to spot a competitor's move.

Today, pharmaceutical competitive intelligence is no longer a back-office research function. It is a boardroom discipline that influences portfolio prioritization, trial design, licensing strategy, launch sequencing, and capital allocation. Leaders need to know not only what rivals have announced, but what they are likely to do next and what it means for their own assets.

The question facing pharma and biotech leaders is no longer whether they need competitive intelligence, but whether their current setup can keep pace with how fast competitor pipelines are moving, said Stuti Mahajan, Functional Head of Consulting and Competitive Intelligence at DelveInsight. We built our pharma competitive intelligence services to combine the speed of AI with the judgment of experienced analysts, so that clients get intelligence that is both timely and trustworthy.

Closing the Gap Between Data Platforms and Consulting Firms

The market for competitive intelligence companies has traditionally split into two camps. Consulting firms deliver project-based insights that are rich in interpretation but static once delivered. Data platforms provide dashboards and feeds that are fast but often light on analysis, leaving internal teams to figure out what the data actually means.

DelveInsight's approach bridges this divide. By combining continuously updated data with expert-driven interpretation, the company delivers a competitive intelligence solution that offers both breadth and depth. Clients gain access to 500+ monitored assets globally, natural language search, automated battlecards, and live competitive signals in place of static quarterly decks.

For organizations benchmarking pharmaceutical competitive intelligence companies, evaluating build-versus-buy decisions for internal tooling, or consolidating insights from multiple disconnected tools, this model offers a single, reliable view of the competitive landscape. It is a defining reason why many teams researching the top pharma competitive intelligence companies are looking beyond conventional vendors to partners who can offer continuous monitoring and strategic interpretation together.

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What DelveInsight Monitors: A 360-Degree View of the Competitive Landscape

DelveInsight's healthcare competitive intelligence services capture signals across every dimension of the competitive environment, from early discovery activity to post-launch market dynamics. Coverage includes:



Clinical Trials: Enrollment status, first and last patient in dates, protocol amendments, interim results, and trial design changes.

Regulatory Milestones: IND and CTA filings, NDA, BLA, and MAA submissions, FDA and EMA decisions, and label updates.

Commercial Signals: Pricing signals, market access developments, payer negotiations, launch timelines, and sales force activity.

Conferences: Pre-event program analysis and live abstract monitoring across ASCO, ESMO, AACR, ADA, ACC, ASH, and 50+ other congresses, with 100+ conferences covered annually.

Publications: Peer-reviewed journals, preprints, congress posters, KOL commentaries, and review articles.

Partnerships and Deals: Licensing agreements, M&A activity, co-development pacts, CDMO agreements, and platform alliances.

Digital Signals: Hiring patterns, website changes, patent filings, investor presentations, and MSL and KAM job postings.

KOL Activity: Publication tracking, speaking events, advisory board roles, and opinion-shift signals.

Manufacturing: CDMO capacity, supply chain alerts, facility expansions, and tech transfer signals. Competitor Pipelines: Every stage from discovery through Phase I, II, and III, pre-registration, approval, launch, and post-market activity.

This breadth matters because competitive advantage rarely hinges on a single press release. It is built on weak signals: a hiring surge in a new geography, a quiet change to a trial endpoint, a poster that hints at a new biomarker strategy. DelveInsight's monitoring is designed to catch those quieter indicators before they appear in mainstream news.

Deep Domain Expertise: From Oncology to Cell and Gene Therapy

Effective competitive intelligence in healthcare requires more than aggregating headlines. It requires therapeutic area fluency. DelveInsight's analysts bring deep domain knowledge across 27+ therapy areas, including oncology, immunology, neurology, rare diseases, cardiovascular, metabolic, dermatology, respiratory, ophthalmology, cell and gene therapy, vaccines, and medical devices.

Oncology competitive intelligence remains one of the most demanded capabilities. With crowded checkpoint inhibitor landscapes, rapidly evolving ADC and bispecific pipelines, and intense congress-driven news flow, oncology teams need to track competitor data readouts, endpoint selection, and line-of-therapy positioning in near real time. DelveInsight's conference intelligence reports, delivered within 48 hours of a congress closing, help oncology teams understand how late-breaking data shifts competitive positioning before the next strategic meeting.

Equally important is clinical competitive intelligence. Trial design decisions made today shape approval timelines, labeling, and commercial potential years from now. DelveInsight provides structured trial intelligence covering design, enrollment, endpoints, and protocol amendments for each tracked competitor asset, so R&D and clinical development leaders can benchmark their programs against the field with confidence.

Tracking a crowded oncology or rare disease pipeline? Request a customized competitive intelligence proposal

A Real-Time Competitive Intelligence Platform for Biotech and Pharma Teams

At the core of the offering is an AI-powered competitive intelligence platform for biotech and pharma organizations. The platform is purpose-built for CI teams that need live signal detection, customizable watchlists, and fast answers without sacrificing analytical rigor. Key capabilities include:



AI-Powered Signal Detection: Machine-learning models trained on pharma CI data surface high-priority signals before they break in mainstream news.

Competitor Watchlists: Teams can track specific assets, companies, or programs with customized alert thresholds and priority scoring.

Conference Intelligence: Pre-event program analysis, live abstract monitoring, and post-event competitor positioning summaries.

Natural Language Querying: Users can ask questions in plain English, such as what a competitor presented at a major oncology congress, and receive structured, sourced answers. Custom Battlecards: Auto-generated, analyst-validated battlecards for each competitor asset, updated on every significant signal event and delivered in PowerPoint and dashboard formats.

Together, these features transform how teams work. Instead of spending days compiling updates from multiple sources, stakeholders see a single, trusted view of the market, with event-driven alerts for FDA approvals, trial failures, M&A announcements, or late-breaking data delivered within hours of the triggering event.

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Setting a New Benchmark for the Competitive Intelligence Pharmaceutical Industry

The competitive intelligence pharmaceutical industry is entering a period of rapid maturation. As AI reshapes how data is gathered and synthesized, the differentiator is shifting from who has the most data to who can deliver the most trustworthy, decision-ready insight, fastest. Several trends underscore this shift:



Always-on monitoring is replacing periodic reviews. Teams expect alerts within hours, not summaries weeks later.

Integration is overtaking fragmentation. Leaders want one pane of glass instead of five conflicting trackers.

Human validation remains essential. Automated detection without analyst oversight creates noise; the winning model blends both.

Primary research is regaining importance. As public disclosures become more guarded, expert interviews fill critical gaps. Intelligence is becoming function-specific. BD, commercial, R&D, and executive teams each need tailored outputs.

DelveInsight's healthcare competitive intelligence framework is designed around each of these shifts. For organizations comparing healthcare competitive intelligence firms, the combination of continuous monitoring, therapy-area depth, primary research, and strategic reporting offers a distinctive value proposition.

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Rare Disease Consulting Services: In the rare disease space, one of our fortes, we deliver intelligence that helps clients overcome the unique challenges of niche markets. Our analysts monitor global R&D progress, competitive developments, and shifting regulatory landscapes to provide tailored insights that guide product positioning and investment strategies. From in-depth conference evaluations to detailed competitor analyses, we help clients de-risk decision-making, strengthen portfolios, and efficiently advance therapies from development to market.

Epidemiology Dashboard: DelveEpiAI offers multi-indication, multi-geography patient population data with 7MM coverage across 500+ reports and weekly refreshes. Together with the competitive intelligence offering, these tools give clients a connected view of market size, patient populations, and competitor dynamics.

Patient Pool Forecasting: DelveInsight recognizes the complexities pharmaceutical and biotech companies face when estimating and selecting the most suitable patient segments for drug development. Making the right choice is crucial for optimizing outcomes while navigating challenges such as determining the appropriate line of therapy, minimizing patient burden, evaluating diagnostic impact, and projecting drug uptake. DelveInsight provides actionable insights and analytics to support these decisions, enabling companies to target patient populations with the greatest unmet needs, thereby enhancing clinical outcomes and streamlining drug development.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve .

CONTACT: Contact Us Shruti Thakur... +14699457679