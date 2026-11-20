MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Wessling/Kelowna, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deutsche Aircraft has entered into a strategic partnership with KF Aerospace, Canada's largest commercial maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) provider, marking a significant step in establishing a robust support ecosystem for the D328eco® in North America.

Structured initially as a Letter of Intent, the agreement reflects a shared commitment to ensuring that regional operators across Canada and North America benefit from reliable, locally embedded maintenance capabilities and lifecycle support as the D328eco approaches entry into service.

Building capability ahead of demand

As regional aviation continues to play a critical role across Canada - supporting economic activity and connecting remote communities - Deutsche Aircraft is proactively investing in a strong, in-country service infrastructure ahead of the D328eco's entry into service.

KF Aerospace brings decades of experience in regional aircraft maintenance. With multiple facilities across Canada and a strong track record servicing commercial operator, the company is positioned to support both current D328® and future D328eco operators with scheduled inspections and full spectrum of maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services.

“We are deliberate in how we build our global support network,” said Alexander Tesch, Vice President Customer Support & Services at Deutsche Aircraft.“Our priority is clear: when the D328eco enters service, customers must have immediate access to trusted, high-quality maintenance. Canada is a key market for us, and KF Aerospace is the ideal partner to anchor our presence in North America.”

A clear commitment to the Canadian market

Canada represents one of the world's most demanding regional aviation markets, where operational reliability and strong aftermarket support are essential to maintaining year-round connectivity, particularly across Northern and underserved regions.

Through this partnership, Deutsche Aircraft reinforces its long-term commitment to the Canadian market by ensuring that full lifecycle support is in place to sustain operations.

“Our customers in Canada require more than just a modern aircraft - they require operational certainty and continuity,” said Nils Heuer, Director Global Sales at Deutsche Aircraft.“This partnership ensures we deliver a complete solution: an efficient regional turboprop with dependable, local support that operators can count on from day one.”

A global support network for the D328eco

This collaboration with KF Aerospace forms part of Deutsche Aircraft's strategy to establish a global, customer-centric MRO network to support the D328eco fleet.

By linking its European base with strong regional partners in key markets, Deutsche Aircraft is creating a seamless support structure that aligns with the operational realities of regional airlines.

For KF Aerospace, the partnership reflects its continued role as a trusted aviation services provider in North America.

“Partnering with Deutsche Aircraft allows us to support a new generation of regional aircraft that aligns with the needs of Canadian operators,” said Bryan Akerstream, Vice President, Business Development at KF Aerospace.“We are proud to contribute our expertise and ensure dependable, in-country support as the D328eco enters service.”

Looking ahead

As Deutsche Aircraft advances the D328eco programme, partnerships like this remain central to building confidence among operators and ensuring operational readiness ahead of entry into service.

This collaboration underscores a clear ambition: combining advanced aircraft technology with strong regional partnerships to deliver reliable, sustainable connectivity across Canada.

About Deutsche Aircraft

Deutsche Aircraft is a leading regional aircraft OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) with approximately 550 employees and headquarters in Oberpfaffenhofen, near Munich, Germany. As the type certificate holder and service partner for D328 operators worldwide, supporting both turboprop and jet-powered variants, the company ensures the highest standards of reliability and operational efficiency. In addition, Deutsche Aircraft is developing the D328eco, the most efficient and sustainable regional aircraft in its class. The aircraft offers significantly lower operating and maintenance costs while reducing fuel consumption and CO2 emissions. It is also capable of operating on 100% synthetic fuels (PtL SAF). The D328eco is being manufactured at Leipzig/Halle Airport, home to what is currently the world's most advanced and environmentally sustainable final assembly line for regional aircraft. Officially inaugurated in autumn 2026, the facility is now ramping up production. At full capacity, approximately 250 employees will produce up to 48 aircraft annually in Leipzig/Halle.

About KF Aerospace

We're all about THE CRAFT.

Founded in 1970, KF Aerospace is Canada's largest commercial maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) provider, delivering innovative aviation solutions to commercial, military and government customers worldwide. From its roots in British Columbia's Okanagan Valley, KF has grown into a diversified aerospace company specializing in aircraft maintenance and modifications, engineering and manufacturing, military aircrew training, cargo flight operations, and aircraft leasing. With facilities across Canada and a workforce of approximately 1,150 skilled professionals, KF supports major airlines, aircraft manufacturers and the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF). As a partner in SkyAlyne alongside CAE, KF also plays a key role in delivering Canada's Future Aircrew Training (FAcT) program. Proudly Canadian-owned, KF continues to build on its founder's commitment to quality, innovation and customer service.

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ATAC Conference Vancouver - KF Aerospace and Deutsche Aircraft Strategic Partnership Agreement

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