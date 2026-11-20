MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) X-CUE Smart Glasses Ready for Clinical Trials Following Over a Decade of Development









WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exicure, Inc. (Nasdaq: XCUR) (“Exicure” or the“Company”) today announced that on November 19, 2026, it entered into a Strategic Business Expansion and Investment Agreement with NeuroQ Biologics Inc. (“NeuroQ”) and Laonz Co., Ltd. (“Laonz”) to expand its business into medical device technologies designed to assist patients with Parkinson's disease.

The agreement focuses on X-CUE, an augmented-reality smart-glasses technology developed over more than a decade to assist patients with Parkinson's disease who experience freezing of gait, a condition that can significantly affect mobility and daily activities.









X-CUE augmented-reality smart-glasses technology (product illustration).

X-CUE uses augmented-reality visual cues designed to help patients manage freezing-of-gait episodes and support mobility. According to the technology developers, X-CUE has completed its product development phase for the latest, third-revised version of its medical device and is ready for planned clinical trials intended to support commercialization, with an anticipated clinical evaluation period of approximately six months.

Strategic Investment and Business Expansion

Under the agreement, Exicure intends to acquire an equity interest ranging from 20% to 100% in NeuroQ, primarily through the issuance of Exicure common shares in exchange for NeuroQ shares held by Laonz.

The final acquisition percentage, share exchange ratio, and other transaction terms will be determined through subsequent written agreements, subject to applicable corporate and regulatory approvals and Nasdaq requirements.

Following completion of the proposed share acquisition, Exicure intends to provide up to US$500,000 in development funding to support X-CUE's clinical evaluation, regulatory advancement, manufacturing preparation, and commercialization initiatives, subject to applicable approvals, funding availability, and definitive funding arrangements.

Advancing X-CUE Toward Commercialization

Laonz has completed the transfer of the X-CUE business, including related intellectual property, technology, assets, and business rights, to NeuroQ.

NeuroQ will lead the continued development, clinical evaluation, regulatory approval, and commercialization of X-CUE, with strategic support from Exicure.

The parties intend to leverage the technology's extensive development history and current product readiness to advance X-CUE through the remaining clinical and regulatory processes toward potential commercialization.

“Through this strategic agreement, we are expanding Exicure's business into innovative medical device technologies designed to address important unmet needs among patients with Parkinson's disease,” said Jung Soo Kim, Chief Executive Officer of Exicure.“With more than a decade of development behind X-CUE and the product ready for planned clinical evaluation, we believe this initiative presents a promising opportunity to advance a differentiated technology toward commercialization and create long-term value for our stockholders.”

About X-CUE

X-CUE is an augmented-reality smart-glasses technology designed to assist patients with Parkinson's disease who experience freezing of gait.

Developed over more than a decade, X-CUE provides visual cues intended to support mobility during freezing-of-gait episodes.

The product has completed its development phase and is being prepared for clinical evaluation, with an anticipated clinical trial period of approximately six months. Potential commercialization remains subject to successful clinical evaluation and applicable regulatory approvals.

About Exicure, Inc.

Exicure, Inc. (Nasdaq: XCUR) is a biotechnology company focused on advancing innovative healthcare technologies and pursuing strategic growth opportunities.

The Company's portfolio includes a clinical-stage program targeting stem cell mobilization for multiple myeloma, sickle cell disease, and cell and gene therapy applications.

Exicure is expanding its strategic focus to include medical device technologies designed to address unmet needs in Parkinson's disease and other healthcare markets.

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Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company's proposed acquisition of an equity interest in NeuroQ Biologics Inc., the anticipated issuance of Exicure common shares, potential development funding of up to $500,000, the continued development and clinical evaluation of X-CUE technology, the anticipated six-month clinical evaluation period, potential regulatory approvals, and future commercialization opportunities.

Words such as“plans,”“expects,”“will,”“anticipates,”“continue,”“believes,”“may,”“intend,”“could,” and other words and terms of similar meaning and expression are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such terms.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially due to various factors, including the inability to finalize or complete the proposed acquisition, failure to satisfy applicable closing conditions or obtain required approvals, funding limitations, clinical trial delays or unfavorable results, regulatory uncertainties, and challenges associated with the development and commercialization of X-CUE technology.

For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause the Company's actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the section titled“Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on March 25, 2026, as updated by the Company's subsequent filings with the SEC.

All information in this press release is as of the date of the release, and the Company undertakes no duty to update this information or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any such statements to reflect future events or developments, except as required by law.

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