MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEXA, a vaping brand built on transparent technology, smart design, and user-first innovation, delivered a standout performance at World Vape Show Dubai 2026, held November 10–12 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Hosting visitors from Booth 3540, NEXA welcomed over 850 visitors from around the globe to experience its latest flagship device, the NEXA ULTRA 3.









NEXA at World Vape Show Dubai 2026

This marks NEXA's third consecutive appearance at the show, where it has established a tradition of unveiling a headline product each year on the Dubai stage. In 2026, the brand raised the bar once again with the NEXA ULTRA 3-a next-generation disposable that shatters the 100,000-puff ceiling. Featuring a 35 mL visible tank, a 1000 mAh rechargeable battery, and an active sealing system Juicy Guard, the ULTRA 3 delivers one of the highest value propositions on the market.

The launch arrives at a pivotal moment for the global disposable vape market. Across North America and the Middle East, adult consumers are rapidly gravitating toward ultra-high-capacity rechargeable disposables that offer clear value and extended usage. Meanwhile, the Middle East continues to solidify its position as a global hub for premium, flavor-driven vaping innovation. Competition in 2026 has moved well beyond puff-count inflation. The real engineering challenge for long-lasting devices now lies in preventing e-liquid oxidation, coil oversaturation, and flavor degradation over weeks of continuous use.

The NEXA ULTRA 3 pushes the disposable category firmly into the 100K era, pairing maximum endurance with an upgraded internal sealing architecture. Behind this evolution is the sharp market insight of NEXA's Product and R&D teams. Rather than chasing puff counts as a numbers game, NEXA approaches innovation from the user's perspective-asking how to preserve authentic, fresh flavor while extending device life.

Throughout the exhibition, NEXA became a magnet for distributors, retailers, and vaping enthusiasts alike. On-site testers of the NEXA ULTRA 3 delivered overwhelmingly positive feedback, with particular praise for its remarkably fresh taste and high flavor fidelity across every single draw. With the NEXA ULTRA 3, the brand proves that entering the 100K era doesn't mean compromising on flavor freshness.

Warning: This product contains nicotine which is a highly addictive substance.

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