Thoughtful investment brings beautiful indoor spaces and outdoor terraces that seamlessly integrate nature and interior design aesthetics

- The Ritz-Carlton Dallas, Las Colinas General Manager Guntram MerlIRVING, TX, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- This month, The Ritz-Carlton Dallas, Las Colinas unveiled a significant addition to its meeting and event space, completing a $4 million redevelopment project that was announced earlier this year. The expansion includes four distinctive venues: the interior Terrace Conservatory, the adjoining outdoor Terrace, the private dining and event space Portico and its connected terrace.Each area is cohesive in design, defined by natural light and refined architecture with a seamless indoor-outdoor flow that introduces a differentiated offering to the Dallas-Fort Worth market. Together, the collection adds 5,000 square feet of thoughtfully designed, versatile event space to the resort's existing 50,000+ square feet of meeting space. The property will now offer 11,374 square feet of outdoor event space between the Portico patio (900 square feet), Upper Terrace (6,688 square feet) and Lower Terrace (3,786 square feet) - not including the property's 25,000+ square foot event lawn and 5,000 square foot pool area. These new indoor-outdoor venues collectively accommodate up to 500 guests, further elevating meetings, celebrations and special occasions.From intimate gatherings to large-scale events, the Terrace Conservatory and Portico Private Dining and Event Venue offer flexible layouts for a tailored setup for every occasion. In partnership with the resort's world-class culinary talent, Portico blends nature and luxury and provides opportunities for elevated private dining experiences.The completion of the Terrace Conservatory and Portico marks the final phase of The Ritz-Carlton Dallas, Las Colinas' $70 million transformation that has taken shape over the past two years, elevating the property into an immersive escape where contemporary sophistication meets the spirit of Texas.Terrace ConservatoryThe 2,972-square-foot Terrace Conservatory seats approximately 170 guests and overlooks the resort's outdoor Terrace. It is ideal for elegant receptions, corporate gatherings, weddings, and a wide range of social functions. Designed for both standalone events and seamless indoor-outdoor experiences, the space features:. Floor-to-ceiling windows with towering radius panes for dramatic natural light and height. Italian Travertine flooring, warm wood finishes, white acoustic walls and bronze accents. Layered, customizable lighting via contemporary fixtures and wall sconces. Flexible seating arrangements featuring modern conversation sectionals and mid-century inspired piecesPortico Private Dining and Event VenueThe very versatile, 1,130-square-foot Portico private dining venue accommodates up to 60 guests and opens onto the Portico terrace which blends nature and luxury. The all-new space features:.A chic mid-century modern aesthetic.Indoor space that seamlessly connects to a reimagined outdoor terrace that overlooks the resort pool.New furnishings to support a wide range of public and private programming"From the beginning, our vision for this property has been about creating spaces that feel both expansive and personalized. The Terrace Conservatory achieves exactly that - a luminous indoor space that draws the outdoors in and opens seamlessly onto our outdoor Terrace,” said The Ritz-Carlton Dallas, Las Colinas General Manager Guntram Merl.“And with Portico, we're introducing an entirely new dimension of private dining, pop-up experiences, and versatility in opportunities to the resort. Together, they complete the story we set out to tell when we reopened in 2024."To learn more or book an event, click here.ABOUT THE RITZ-CARLTON DALLAS, LAS COLINASThe Ritz-Carlton Dallas, Las Colinas recently completed a $70 million renovation, reemerging as a modern Texas luxury resort. Nestled in the upscale Las Colinas neighborhood of Irving and centrally located between Downtown Dallas and Fort Worth, the 400-acre property features 427 guest rooms, suites and villas; a world-class spa and salon; an expansive pool deck; five on-site dining outlets; two 18-hole championship golf courses; and more than 80,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space.

Sara Burgos

Sunwest Communications

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The Ritz-Carlton Dallas, Las Colinas Completes $4M Redevelopment of New Event Space With Terrace and Conservatory News Provided By Sunwest Communications November 20, 2026, 17:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry



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