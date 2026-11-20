John Michael Ferrari Celebrates 35 Years In Music With Grammy Consideration

His album Love Is... has earned international chart recognition & consideration for Best Contemporary Country Album at the 2027 GRAMMY Awards.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- John Michael Ferrari, an award-winning singer-songwriter and recording artist, marks 35 years in the music industry with his latest album, Love Is..., which has earned international chart recognition and is under consideration for Best Contemporary Country Album at the 2027 GRAMMY Awards. The 12-song collection explores love and human connection and arrives as Ferrari continues to build on a career spanning more than three decades. The milestone highlights Ferrari's longevity and ongoing creative output in contemporary country, pop, and adult contemporary music.

Love Is... is a collection of 12 songs written and performed by Ferrari, whose work blends contemporary country, pop, and adult contemporary styles. The album has drawn attention from international charts and has been submitted for consideration for Best Contemporary Country Album at the 2027 GRAMMY Awards. Ferrari's career, which began more than three decades ago, includes multiple releases and performances that have established him as a consistent presence in the music industry.

"The best chapters are still ahead," said John Michael Ferrari. "I've been fortunate to make music for 35 years, and I'm grateful for every listener who has come along on this journey."

Ferrari attributes his longevity to a commitment to storytelling and a willingness to evolve as an artist. He continues to write and record new material, and Love Is... represents his latest chapter. The album's theme of love and human connection reflects his belief that music can bridge divides and speak to shared experiences.

Ferrari's work is available on major streaming platforms and through his website at johnmichaelferrari. Fans and industry professionals can follow his latest updates and announcements online.

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About John Michael Ferrari

John Michael Ferrari is an award-winning singer-songwriter, recording artist, and entertainer celebrating 35 years in the music industry. Known for his soulful storytelling, heartfelt lyrics, and distinctive blend of contemporary country, pop, and adult contemporary music, Ferrari continues to prove that passion and creativity have no age limit. His latest album, Love Is..., a collection of 12 songs exploring love and human connection, has earned international chart recognition and consideration for Best Contemporary Country Album at the 2027 GRAMMY Awards. With a career spanning more than three decades, Ferrari is an inspiring example of an artist who continues to evolve, reinvent himself, and pursue new milestones-proving that some of life's greatest chapters are still ahead.

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