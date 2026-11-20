Nearly 3,000 supporters of the land and people of Israel united in San Diego, California, from Nov. 12-15 for Jewish National Fund-USA's 2026 Global Conference for Israel

Jewish National Fund-USA's Chief Executive Officer Russell F. Robinson

Headliner Lior Raz, co-creator and star of Netflix's hit“Fauda”

Alumni from Muss High School Israel Share Their Experience at the Global Conference for Israel

- Ari MeridySAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Nearly 3,000 supporters of the land and people of Israel united in San Diego, California, from Nov. 12-15 for Jewish National Fund-USA 's 2026 Global Conference for Israel, where ambitious plans to strengthen communities across Israel's North and South, expand Zionist engagement opportunities, and inspire the next generation of Zionist leaders took center stage.Held at the Gaylord Pacific Resort & Convention Center, the event welcomed 300 college students, more than 200 high school students, including Muss High School Israel alumni, young adults ages 22-40, longtime supporters, and newcomers. Also attending were dozens of the organization's Israeli affiliates and more than 22 mayors, government officials, and regional leaders from Israel's North and South. Over 40% of attendees were under the age of 40.Among the Israeli speakers was Noa Zer, vice president of resource development at Adam V'Adama, who highlighted Jewish National Fund-USA's philanthropic investment in the agricultural high school, which has grown from 25 to 450 students, including at a newly opened Galilee campus.“The State of Israel was built by a generation that farmed the land, planting the seeds of our very borders,” said Zer.“Jewish National Fund-USA was the very first to believe in our dream, our dream of Zionism in action. These young people aren't just choosing a school. They are choosing a way of life. They are choosing hard work, responsibility, leadership, and a deep connection to the land of Israel. And in doing so, they are helping secure Israel's future - one field, one community, and one generation at a time.”Headliner Lior Raz, co-creator and star of Netflix's hit "Fauda," joined speakers including actor Hal Linden, author Dara Horn, investigative journalist Ronen Bergman, political commentator John Podhoretz, and former Knesset member Ruth Wasserman Lande, among other entertainers, influencers, and authors. Sessions explored Middle East dynamics, Israeli media and entertainment, culinary experiences featuring the Galilee Culinary Institute by JNF, combating antisemitism, Jewish identity, and the future of Zionism, including discussions about the World Zionist Village.Celebrating its 125-year legacy, Jewish National Fund-USA highlighted its ongoing investments in housing site development, healthcare, emergency response, education, and economic opportunities across Israel's North and South.“When our predecessors placed coins into a Jewish National Fund Blue Box, they invested in something they would never live to witness,” said Jewish National Fund-USA Chief Executive Officer Russell F. Robinson.“Now it is our turn to build, to dream, to lead, to write the next chapter. Because our story is not finished. We are just getting started.”Investing in the next generation was another central theme. Robinson called for establishing a $25 million scholarship fund for Muss High School Israel, supporting the goal of bringing 10,000 teenagers annually to Israel. Muss students Maya and Alex shared how their experiences strengthened their Jewish identities.“Experiencing Israel with Muss changed my life because it changed how I will live going forward,” Maya said.“I will be confident in my Judaism and Zionism - and never let anyone try to divide the two.”Ari Meridy, a JNFuture leader from New York, spoke about turning his connection to Israel into action through Jewish National Fund-USA.“For years, I'd asked myself: What difference can I really make from 6,000 miles away? JNFuture helped me answer that question. We don't have to live in Israel to help build its future.”The 2027 Global Conference for Israel will take place in Washington, D.C. For more information, visit jnf/global.###About Jewish National Fund-USAFor 125 years, Jewish National Fund-USA has helped strengthen the land and people of Israel by investing in the communities, infrastructure, and leadership that shape the country's future. Our work is focused on making Israel's North and South places where families can build full, vibrant lives with access to medical care, emergency response, water solutions, parks, playgrounds, jobs, and economic opportunity. Working with our donors and partners, we support underpopulated communities, help attract new residents, improve quality of life, and create the conditions for long-term growth. Our work reaches beyond projects on the ground. Through education, travel, and leadership opportunities, we connect Americans of all ages to Israel in meaningful and lasting ways. That vision continues with the World Zionist Village in Be'er Sheva, a global center that will bring people together to live, learn, lead, and strengthen the next generation of Zionist leadership. From urgent relief to long-term transformation, Jewish National Fund-USA is helping build a stronger future for Israel and creating lasting legacies for generations to come. Learn more at jnf.

Jennifer Milton

Jewish National Fund-USA

+1 561-447-9733 ext. 875

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Jewish National Fund-USA's Global Conference for Israel Drives a New Era of Growth and Impact News Provided By Jewish National Fund-USA November 20, 2026, 17:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, International Organizations, Religion, World & Regional



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