MENAFN - IANS) Agartala, Nov 20 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday asserted that people do not want the CPI(M) to return to power in the state, claiming that the party has already been rejected by the electorate.

He also expressed confidence that BJP-nominated candidates would win the November 27 Urban Local Body (ULB) elections with a huge mandate.“People of this state have witnessed their (Left parties) long rule. But now, Congress has joined hands with them. BJP government is determined to work for the welfare of the people. BJP-nominated candidates will win again with a huge mandate in the elections,” he said.

Chief Minister Saha made these remarks while addressing an election meeting organised in support of BJP candidates at Panisagar in North Tripura district on Friday.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said that people's support and participation were among the biggest strengths of the Bharatiya Janata Party.“The presence of people here indicates what the results are going to be in the upcoming local body polls. There is no doubt that we are going to win in the elections. The kind of public support we witnessed last time (2021 ULB elections), we are now seeing even greater support than before,” he said.

Saha claimed that opposition parties were gradually losing public support and, as a result, were resorting to various political tactics by alleging that democracy did not exist in the state.“To attract people's attention, they are now going to the election office and staging sit-in demonstrations. They are demanding the deployment of central forces in the upcoming elections. However, elections were also held during their tenure, but they never made such demands at that time,” he said.

The Chief Minister further pointed out that CPI (M) flags and festoons were now being seen at Congress party offices, while Congress flags were appearing at CPI (M) offices, describing the development as a reflection of the current political situation in the state.“However, Congress workers were selectively killed earlier. Even after so many of their workers were killed, they are now joining hands with the same party again. Is it just to grab power? We should learn from history. We have witnessed 35 years of misrule in the state,” he claimed.

Saha also recalled that after Narendra Modi assumed office as Prime Minister in 2014, initiatives were undertaken to free Tripura from communist rule. He said that Congress had received several opportunities to form the government in the state, but people often heard that while the CPI (M) and Congress were political rivals in Tripura, they maintained friendly relations in Delhi.

Finally, in 2018, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP succeeded in ending communist rule in Tripura, he noted.