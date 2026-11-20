MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 20 (IANS) The Wildlife Institute of India (WII) conducted regional training workshops in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar under the 'Range-wide Estimation of Riverine and Estuarine Dolphins (2nd Cycle)' project.

Supported by the Ministry of Forests, Environment and Climate Change and the forest departments of the two states, the workshops focused on the conservation and scientific monitoring of the endangered Gangetic Dolphin, its associated fauna and habitat.

While carrying out a study on the population status of river dolphins in India between 2021 and 2023, the WII has estimated their total numbers to be 6,327.

While their numbers were estimated to be 2,397 in Uttar Pradesh, the population in Bihar was calculated to be around 2,220.

Despite enjoying the status of India's national aquatic animal, river dolphins are endangered and face a constant threat from human activity, such as poaching, unscientific fishing methods and illegal sand mining.

India launched a second rangewide estimation in January 2026, expanding to estuarine areas (such as the Sundarbans and Odisha) to also cover Irrawaddy dolphins.

In Bihar, the workshop was organised in Saharsa, bringing together dedicated forest officials from the forest division spanning across the Kosi, Mahananda and the Bagmati rivers.

The effort was to sharpen their field-ready expertise.

"From classroom insights to hands-on technical mastery, participants were trained in standardised dolphin population estimation, riverine habitat assessment, precision data collection, and the operation of specialised survey instruments," the WII said.

Among those present during the workshop was Bharat Chintapalli, Saharsa Divisional Forest Officer, who is known for his steadfast leadership in strengthening the implementation and enforcement of wildlife and forest laws across his jurisdiction.

The officer shared his invaluable personal field experiences and in Uttar Pradesh, the workshop was organised at the Dudhwa National Park.

"Forest personnel from multiple ranges across four districts participated in the workshop, gaining scientific knowledge and hands-on training in dolphin monitoring, associated biodiversity assessment, and riverine habitat monitoring techniques," the Institute said.

The aim of the workshops was to build capacity and strengthen collaborative efforts towards the conservation of one of the most beautiful animals in Indian rivers.

"Proper estimation of their numbers and assessment of the threats faced by them are essential to enable effective conservation efforts," a forest department official said.