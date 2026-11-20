Bakuchiol Market

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Bakuchiol Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The bakuchiol market has attracted considerable attention recently, driven by growing consumer preference for natural and gentle skincare solutions. As awareness of clean beauty and organic products expands globally, bakuchiol is becoming a favored ingredient for its unique benefits and versatility. Let's explore the current market size, driving forces, regional highlights, and key trends shaping this promising sector.

Bakuchiol Market Size and Expected Growth Trajectory

The bakuchiol market has witnessed strong growth over recent years, and this trend is set to continue. From a market value of $1.02 billion in 2025, it is projected to reach $1.12 billion by 2026, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. This expansion during the historic period was propelled by increased use of herbal cosmetics, concerns around retinol side effects, rising adoption of ayurvedic ingredients, heightened skincare awareness, and the popularity of natural beauty trends.

Download a free sample of the bakuchiol market report:



Looking ahead, the bakuchiol market is forecast to advance further, reaching $1.62 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 9.6%. Factors driving this future growth include the rise of the clean beauty movement, an emphasis on sustainability, growing dermatology-backed cosmetic formulations, greater demand for premium skincare, and transparency in ingredient sourcing. Key market trends expected in the coming years include a surge in plant-based skincare ingredients, bakuchiol's rising role as a retinol substitute, expansion of clean label cosmetics, increased interest in natural anti-aging products, and more formulations tailored for sensitive skin.

Understanding Bakuchiol's Unique Characteristics and Benefits

Bakuchiol is a naturally derived compound extracted from the seeds and leaves of the Psoralea corylifolia plant. It serves as a mild, non-irritating alternative to retinol, delivering similar anti-aging, antioxidant, and anti-inflammatory benefits. By helping reduce fine lines, improving skin elasticity, and evening out skin tone, bakuchiol offers effective skincare results without the dryness or irritation commonly linked to retinol use. Its gentle nature makes it suitable for all skin types, including sensitive and acne-prone skin, enhancing its appeal among consumers seeking safe and natural skincare solutions.

View the full bakuchiol market report:



Increasing Consumer Shift Toward Organic Products as a Growth Catalyst for Bakuchiol

One of the primary drivers boosting the bakuchiol market is the growing consumer preference for organic products. These products are made from naturally grown ingredients, free from synthetic chemicals, fertilizers, and genetically modified organisms (GMOs). Rising awareness of health and environmental benefits encourages consumers to choose natural and chemical-free options, fueling demand for ingredients like bakuchiol. As a plant-based alternative to retinol, bakuchiol aligns well with clean beauty ideals by offering a natural, gentle formulation that avoids synthetic additives.

Support from Organic Development Initiatives Reinforces Market Momentum

The shift toward organic products is also supported by governmental and institutional investments. For example, in August 2024, the United States Department of Agriculture awarded nearly $10 million in organic development grants, contributing to a total investment of $85 million aimed at expanding the US organic product sector. Furthermore, consumer spending on organic products in the United States surpassed $69 billion in 2023, accounting for roughly 4% of total food sales. These developments highlight the strong foundation supporting organic market growth, which in turn encourages the expansion of the bakuchiol market.

Regional Leadership and Emerging Growth Areas in the global Bakuchiol Market

In 2025, North America stood as the largest regional market for bakuchiol, driven by high consumer demand and well-established organic product markets. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, fueled by increasing skincare awareness and expanding clean beauty trends. The bakuchiol market report covers various regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market dynamics.

Our 2026 market reports now feature expanded strategic intelligence through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technology and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email:...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: "

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 7882 955267

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Recent Bakuchiol Market Analysis by The Business Research Company Highlights Upcoming Industry Trends and Projections News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 20, 2026, 17:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, International Organizations, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.