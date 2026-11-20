Biosimilar Contract Manufacturing Market Report 2026

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Biosimilar Contract Manufacturing Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The biosimilar contract manufacturing sector is experiencing swift expansion driven by increasing demand for affordable biologic therapies and the growing complexity of drug production. This market is becoming vital as pharmaceutical companies look to outsource manufacturing to specialized providers who can ensure quality, compliance, and faster delivery. Let's explore the current market size, key growth factors, regional dynamics, and trends shaping this rapidly evolving industry.

Overview of Biosimilar Contract Manufacturing Market Size and Growth

The biosimilar contract manufacturing market has witnessed rapid growth recently, with its value projected to rise from $9.94 billion in 2025 to $11.49 billion in 2026, reflecting a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.7%. This increase is largely due to the expiration of patents on reference biologics, early adoption of biosimilar development programs, expansion of contract manufacturing partnerships, enhanced regulatory guidance on biosimilars, and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue this upward trajectory, reaching $20.35 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 15.4%. Factors contributing to this future growth include a surge in biosimilar approvals worldwide, mounting pressure to lower biologic treatment costs, expansion of biosimilar pipelines, significant investments in large-scale manufacturing capabilities, and ongoing advancements in process optimization technologies. Key trends forecasted in this period involve increased outsourcing of biosimilar production, growing demand for cost-efficient manufacturing platforms, heightened focus on analytical and quality control services, broader adoption of mammalian cell-based manufacturing, and a stronger emphasis on regulatory compliance.

Understanding Biosimilar Contract Manufacturing and Its Role

Biosimilar contract manufacturing involves outsourcing the production of biosimilar drugs to third-party manufacturers who possess advanced facilities, technical know-how, and regulatory expertise. These companies produce biosimilars-biologic medicines highly similar in safety, efficacy, and quality to approved reference biologics. This approach allows biopharmaceutical firms to reduce costs, maintain regulatory compliance, and accelerate the time it takes to bring products to market.

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How Rising Diabetes Prevalence Fuels Biosimilar Manufacturing Demand

One of the primary drivers boosting the biosimilar contract manufacturing market is the increasing prevalence of diabetes worldwide. Diabetes prevalence indicates the percentage of people living with diabetes at a given point, reflecting continuous treatment requirements and long-term therapy demand. The rise in diabetes cases stems from more sedentary lifestyles and unhealthy diets, which contribute to obesity, insulin resistance, and higher incidences of type 2 diabetes. By supporting the large-scale, cost-effective production of biosimilar insulin and related biologics, contract manufacturing helps improve treatment affordability and ensures consistent quality and regulatory compliance, making advanced therapies more accessible globally.

To illustrate, in June 2024, the UK's National Health Service reported that 3,615,330 patients registered with general practitioners were diagnosed with non-diabetic hyperglycemia or pre-diabetes in 2023, marking an 18% increase from 3,065,825 cases in 2022. This rising burden of diabetes and related conditions underscores the growing need for biosimilar manufacturing solutions.

The Regional Outlook for Biosimilar Contract Manufacturing Growth

In 2025, North America led the biosimilar contract manufacturing market in size, supported by its advanced healthcare infrastructure and regulatory environment. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. This growth is driven by increasing healthcare investment, expanding biosimilar pipelines, and rising demand for affordable biologics in emerging economies. The comprehensive market analysis also covers other regions such as South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on market trends and opportunities.

Our 2026 market reports now feature expanded strategic intelligence through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technology and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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The Biosimilar Contract Manufacturing Market is projected to reach a value of Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 20, 2026, 17:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Manufacturing, World & Regional



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