PRAVAAH

Confirmed and Announced Speakers for South Asian Business & Sport Leadership Summit, Dec 4th, Vancouver

PRAVAAH announces its next Summit in Vancouver, connecting business and sports leaders to foster partnerships and unlock new opportunities.

- Harish Consul, Founder & CEO, Ocgrow VenturesVANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- VANCOUVER, BC - November 20, 2026 - PRAVAAH is proud to announce The South Asian Business & Sport Leadership Summit, taking place in Vancouver on Friday, December 4, 2026. This distinctive gathering will bring together influential South Asian business leaders, entrepreneurs, investors, and sports industry executives and decision-makers from across Greater Vancouver.The Summit aims to strengthen the connection between the South Asian business community and the sports industry, creating a unique platform for leaders to connect, collaborate, and explore new opportunities at the intersection of business and sport.The Summit will feature an exceptional lineup of speakers and partners, to be announced over the three weeks leading up to the event. Current confirmed and announced speakers include:.Harish Consul – Founder & CEO, Ocgrow Ventures.Amar Doman – Founder & CEO, The Futura Corporation; and Owner, BC Lions (CFL).H.E. Masakui Rungsung – Consul General of India, Vancouver.Randip Janda – NHL Broadcaster, Digital Content Creator, and Entrepreneur.Anita Chandan – CEO, Inglasco“Vancouver has an extraordinary community of South Asian entrepreneurs, investors, and business leaders who are driving innovation and economic growth,” said Harish Consul, Co-Founder of PRAVAAH and Founder & CEO of Ocgrow Ventures.“The Summit is about bringing these influential leaders together with the sports industry to create meaningful relationships, unlock new business opportunities, and amplify the impact of our community.”Discussions will explore the evolving Canada–India relationship, opportunities and challenges facing business leaders in today's British Columbia's business climate, and the expanding opportunities for South Asian leaders and entrepreneurs within the sports and entertainment industries.“Sport has a unique ability to bring people, businesses, and communities together,” added Sreesha Vaman, Co-Founder of PRAVAAH and Managing Partner of Tulsea Sports Marketing.“With Vancouver's vibrant South Asian business community and the growing opportunities across the sports industry, we see tremendous potential to build connections that lead to lasting partnerships and new avenues for growth.”The Summit reflects PRAVAAH's vision of building a more connected and influential South Asian leadership network, while creating new opportunities for collaboration between business and sport.The Vancouver Summit marks the PRAVAAH team's second Summit and the first held under the PRAVAAH brand. Additional Summits are planned for early to mid-2027 including in Calgary, Toronto, New York, Dallas, Washington D.C., and Seattle.Event DetailsEvent: South Asian Business & Sport Leadership SummitDate: Friday, December 4, 2026Time: 1:00-5:00 PMLocation: Hyatt Regency Vancouver, 655 Burrard Street, Vancouver BCRegistration is now open. Business leaders, entrepreneurs, and industry professionals are encouraged to secure their attendance at:eventsAbout PRAVAAHPRAVAAH is an initiative co-founded by Ocgrow Ventures and Tulsea Sports Marketing to connect influential South Asian business leaders, entrepreneurs, investors, and sports industry executives. Through exclusive leadership summits and networking experiences, PRAVAAH aims to foster meaningful relationships, strategic partnerships, and new opportunities at the intersection of business, sport, and community.Media Inquiries and Partnership Opportunities:Sreesha VamanTulsea Sports MarketingEmail:...Mobile: +1-202-505-7509

Sreesha Vaman

Tulsea Sports Marketing Corp.

+1 202-505-7509

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PRAVAAH Announces The South Asian Business & Sport Leadership Summit, Friday Dec 4th News Provided By Tulsea Sports Marketing Corp. November 20, 2026, 17:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology



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