An El Cajon home in escrow with Dominic Jabro of Shopping SD Houses, shared with his San Diego County buyer guide at dominicjabro.

A Rancho Penasquitos home in escrow with Dominic Jabro of Shopping SD Houses, who guides VA and first time buyers through dominicjabro.

Shopping SD Houses explains VA home loan basics and County of San Diego down payment assistance for first time buyers across San Diego County.

- Dominic Jabro, Shopping SD HousesSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dominic Jabro, a licensed California real estate agent with Shopping SD Houses, today released a plain language guide for veterans, service members, and first time home buyers who are preparing to purchase in San Diego County. The guide explains how VA home loans work, what local down payment assistance can look like, and the steps buyers can take before they start touring homes.Licensed since 2019, Jabro has worked with VA buyers, first time buyers, foreclosures, luxury estates, and commercial properties across San Diego County. He serves as second in command on a five agent team that, as a team, closes more than 700 transactions a year with an average of about 13 days on market.Understanding VA Home LoansAccording to the purchase loan page on VA from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (last updated January 7, 2026), a VA backed purchase loan can be used to buy, build, or improve a home. VA states that buyers may be eligible if they qualify for a Certificate of Eligibility, meet VA and lender standards for credit, income, and other requirements, and will live in the home. VA also states that no down payment is required as long as the sales price is not higher than the home's appraised value, that private mortgage insurance is not required, and that some buyers may need to pay a one time VA funding fee. Jabro encourages eligible buyers to request their Certificate of Eligibility early and to speak with a lender about their own situation, since terms and loan limits vary by buyer and by county.Help for First Time BuyersThe County of San Diego offers a Downpayment and Closing Cost Assistance program, administered by the San Diego Housing Commission, for eligible low income first time buyers. As described on the County's housing website when reviewed on November 20, 2026, the program provides a low interest, deferred payment loan, sets income and purchase price limits, applies to homes in the unincorporated County and certain participating cities, and requires a homebuyer education class before the assistance can be used. Program rules, eligible areas, and funding availability can change, so buyers should confirm current requirements directly with the County and the San Diego Housing Commission before making plans."Using a VA loan or buying your first home should feel exciting, not confusing. My goal is to help buyers understand their options and walk into every offer prepared," said Jabro.How Buyers Can PrepareJabro recommends a few steps before touring homes: review credit and the monthly budget, gather income and asset documents, get preapproved with a lender, learn which programs may apply, and decide which features matter most. In a competitive market, an offer with financing already lined up can help a buyer act quickly when the right home appears.Shopping SD Houses buyer services include neighborhood and pricing guidance, offer strategy, help reviewing disclosures and inspection reports, and coordination with lenders and escrow from offer to closing. Every buyer's situation is different, and Jabro encourages buyers to verify program details with official sources and their lender before making decisions.Homeowners, buyers, and investors can reach Dominic Jabro at (858) 683-9626 or..., or learn more at dominicjabro.About Shopping SD HousesShopping SD Houses is the real estate brand of Dominic Jabro, a licensed California real estate agent serving San Diego County and Irvine. Services include residential and luxury home sales, commercial property, short term rental sales and management, and contracting.

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San Diego Agent Dominic Jabro Shares Guide for VA and First Time Buyers News Provided By Shoppingsdhouses November 20, 2026, 17:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management



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