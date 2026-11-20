MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Aquiline Drones Indemnity Corporation (ADIC), a licensed InsurTech, announces its next-generation 4D AI risk mitigation platform.

HARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ADIC Unveils 4D AI Risk Prediction Insurance for Drones, eVTOLs and High-Risk Industries.Flexible GL coverage“at your fingertips” via the AD Drone-on-Demand app.HARTFORD, Conn. November 19, 2026 - Aquiline Drones Indemnity Corporation (ADIC), a licensed InsurTech on a mission to become the premiere global provider of drone, eVTOL, and Urban Air Mobility (UAM) insurance, today announced its next-generation 4D AI risk mitigation platform. Guided by the philosophy "Insurance Built to Protect," ADIC is shattering traditional insurance by combining AI machine vision, machine learning, and advanced telematics, to deliver continuous, predictive risk management – accurately pricing complex commercial general liability exposures across a wide spectrum of industries.This breakthrough powers the AD Drone-on-Demand app – introducing an industry-first capability for instant, dynamic pricing and policy binding. This conveniently allows customers like professional drone pilots to secure tailored coverage on the fly – whether for a single mission, a day, a week, a month, or a full year – setting a refreshing new industry standard.Superior Protection at a Fraction of the CostADIC delivers significantly greater coverage that's way less expensive, due to its leaner cost structure. Instead of transmitting massive data streams to distant cloud servers, ADIC leverages embedded AI to process critical safety intelligence directly on local hardware, including smart sensors and onboard processors. Analyzing data right at the source enables equipment to detect hazards and trigger preventive actions in real time - eliminating costly bandwidth and cloud-computing overhead, ensuring uninterrupted operational uptime, and insulating sensitive proprietary data from cyberattacks during transit.Unlike traditional insurance that only steps in after a loss, ADIC actively protects policyholders through a predictive early-warning system. Much like driver-assist alerts that warn motorists of highway hazards in time to react, ADIC continuously detects emerging threats and notifies you well in advance - acting like“a little angel on your right shoulder” to help you avoid costly claims and harmful outcomes before they happen.Built primarily for the rapidly growing global drone and electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) sectors, ADIC's model also works across any industry. The platform targets high-risk, traditionally hard-to-insure markets where standard historical data falls short.Key applications include:.Drones, eVTOL, and Commercial Fleets: Deploying continuous AI monitoring across real-time flight and vehicle telemetry, airspace analytics, driver behavior, and route hazards to prevent incidents before they occur-establishing reliable risk profiles, lowering loss ratios, and stabilizing premiums across commercial aviation, vertiport infrastructure, and freight corridors..Infrastructure, Energy, Utilities, and Heavy Industry: Monitoring live drone flight data and surroundings to prevent collisions and equipment losses-reducing severe liability, costly claims, and operational disruptions across high-value, mission-critical assets like power grids, telecom towers, transit networks, and oil and gas facilities..Brownfield Remediation: Utilizing aerial LiDAR mapping and living digital twins for continuous environmental oversight, transforming dormant, uninsurable brownfield sites into viable, redevelopment opportunities for commercial real estate stakeholders and municipalities..Hospitality, Resorts, and Smart Venues: Leveraging real-time facility analytics, crowd dynamics, and hazard tracking to prevent slip-and-fall incidents and property damage – mitigating general liability exposure while protecting net operating income (NOI) across hotels and large-scale event centers.World-Class Management, Actuarial, and Legal LeadershipADIC is managed by a world-class team of insurance, actuarial, and legal advisors: CIC Services, SIGMA Actuarial Consulting Group, and Womble Bond Dickinson. Combining top-tier governance, regulatory compliance, and actuarial modeling, this coalition ensures precise underwriting and sustainable growth across global commercial markets."ADIC is fundamentally reimagining how commercial risk is monitored, quantified, and managed in real time," said Bryan Ridgway, Managing Partner and COO of CIC Services."Having spent decades structuring alternative risk solutions to help business owners take control of their own risk, I see ADIC's platform as the ultimate evolution of modern risk management” says Joseph Tucciarone, Emeritus at ADIC and Managing Partner of the National Network of Accountants."Legacy insurance relies on looking in the rearview mirror” says Christopher Gallo, ADIC's Chief Risk Officer and former Connecticut insurance regulator.“We are fundamentally changing how risk is measured and managed.”About Aquiline Drones Indemnity Corporation (ADIC)ADIC is a licensed InsurTech that leverages embedded AI, and real-time spatial telemetry to deliver predictive risk mitigation and flexible commercial insurance products for the global drone, eVTOL and other high-risk industries.Media Contact:ADIC Media Relations20 Lindbergh Drive, Hartford, CT 06114Email:...Phone: (860) 361-7958

Barry Alexander

Aquiline Drones Indemnity Corporation

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ADIC Unveils 4D AI Risk Prediction Insurance for Drones, eVTOLs and High-Risk Industries. News Provided By Aquiline Drones Corporation November 20, 2026, 17:40 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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