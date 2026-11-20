Shawn Robert Johnson, Founder and President of Saving Souls Outreach Foundation at Cenikor Foundation (Odyssey House) in Houston, Texas, to speak with young people about his experience.

Shawn Robert Johnson shares his story with young men at Monmouth University in New Jersey.

Shawn Robert Johnson speaks on a Rutgers Law School panel about environmental justice in prisons.

The founder of Saving Souls Outreach Foundation is seeking speaking engagements and collaborations in youth mentorship, reentry support, and community outreach.

- Shawn Robert Johnson

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- HOUSTON, Texas

As December 4 approaches, Shawn Robert Johnson is reflecting on what he accomplished in his first year home and looking for organizations that want to build with him in year two. In that first year, Johnson founded a nonprofit, spoke to young people in Houston and New Jersey, took part in conversations about prison conditions and reentry, and shared his story through books, audiobooks, and podcasts.

Johnson, an Asbury Park, New Jersey, native, returned home on December 4, 2025, after serving 19 years in New Jersey State Prison. He entered prison at 19 with a sentence of 60 years. Phil Murphy, who was governor at the time, commuted the remaining 41 years of his sentence. Johnson draws on that experience when he talks with young people about the decisions they face, how to ask for help, and how to think beyond their immediate circumstances.

What Johnson accomplished in his first year home

- Founded Saving Souls Outreach Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit focused on prison and jail outreach, reentry support, youth mentorship, community outreach, motivational speaking, and mental health awareness.

- Spoke to young people in Houston and New Jersey. At Cenikor Foundation in Houston, Johnson spoke to boys and girls about his experience. He also addressed young men at Monmouth University, bringing the perspective of someone who was close to their age when he entered prison.

- Contributed to conversations about incarceration and reentry. Johnson participated in a Rutgers Law School panel on environmental justice in prisons and attended a New Jersey Pathways to Reintegration stakeholders meeting.

- Shared his faith through ministry and podcasting. Johnson preached“God Rescue Me” at New Beginnings Agape Christian Center in Freehold, New Jersey.

- He hosts the F.O.C.U.S.E.D. Christian Podcast, a program of Saving Souls Outreach Foundation featuring sermons, Scripture readings, and practical conversations about faith. F.O.C.U.S.E.D. stands for“Followers Of Christ United Stops Every Devil” and“Followers Of Christ Upsets Satans Efforts Daily.”

Five books (Amazon, Barnes N Nobles) and two audiobooks (Audible, Amazon, Nook, plus more)

- Rise Above explores resilience and how people can move forward through adversity.

- Saving Souls encourages young people to think through their choices and consider how those decisions can shape their futures.

- In God's Presence reflects on faith, Scripture, and drawing closer to God in everyday life.

- Credit to Freedom focuses on financial literacy and how understanding credit can help people build greater financial stability.

- From Broken to Breakthrough: Our Journey with Mental Health explores mental health struggles and the process of healing.

- Johnson personally narrated and produced the audiobook editions of Rise Above and In God's Presence.

Podcast appearances and social media reach

Johnson hosts Saving Souls with Shawn Robert Johnson, where he interviews guests about adversity, incarceration, and personal growth. He has also shared his story as a guest on:

- Locked In with Ian Bick

- Dog in the Yard with Pistol Pete

- Inside True Crime with Matt Cox

- The Incarceration Podcast with E.i. The King

- The Suffering Podcast with Kevin Donaldson

- I Can U Can Podcast with Ms. Justice

- One Minute Remaining with Jack Laurence

- Broken Home Podcast with Jayzin

- Crime Talk 369 | Real Prison Stories with Crime

- Heart Conviction Podcast with Nina Palmer

- Circle of the Panda Podcast with JD Ross

As of November 20, 2026, Johnson had about 149,000 combined followers and subscribers across his personal accounts, including 108,268 Instagram followers, 34,900 TikTok followers, and 6,150 YouTube subscribers.

Building two apparel brands

Johnson is the founder and CEO of S&S Synergy LLC (Saving Souls Synergy), the apparel business behind two brands he created. Saving Souls reflects his faith and his belief in redemption and second chances. Always Xpect Greatness encourages people to believe in their potential and pursue it with confidence and discipline. Both brands are available at ssynergy along with accessory items.

“Coming home gave me the chance to put what I learned over those 19 years to work,” Johnson said.“In my second year home, I want to get in front of more young people, work alongside people who help men and women prepare to come home, and share what that transition feels like with the people who can make it easier.”

Looking ahead to year two

Johnson is inviting schools, colleges, churches, business functions, nonprofits, reentry providers, and conference organizers to discuss keynote talks, panel appearances, youth mentorship events, and community partnerships.

A school or youth program could invite Johnson to speak about making decisions, taking accountability, and the questions he wishes someone had asked him at 19. Reentry organizations can invite him to panels or roundtables on preparing for release and navigating the first months home. Churches and community groups can connect with him about speaking engagements on faith, resilience, and mental wellness. Businesses and conference organizers can book Johnson for keynote addresses, panel discussions, and employee development events. Drawing on his experience rebuilding his life after incarceration and founding both a nonprofit and an apparel business, Johnson speaks about resilience through adversity, personal accountability, leadership, and building a business with purpose. He also welcomes invitations from employers and workforce organizations to discuss how second chance hiring can help people returning home from incarceration rebuild their lives.

For partnership inquiries, speaking bookings, or media interviews, contact... or visit savingsoulsoutreach.

Connect with Shawn Robert Johnson

- Personal email...

- Instagram @shawjohn1222

- TikTok @shawjohn1222

- YouTube @shawjohn1222

- F.O.C.U.S.E.D. Christian Podcast on YouTube @FocusedChristianPodcast

Shawn Robert Johnson

Saving Souls Outreach Foundation

+1 929-480-6297

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Transforming Pain Into Purpose | Shawn Robert Johnson

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19 Years in Prison. 41 Years Commuted. Nearly One Year Home. Shawn Robert Johnson Is Building Second Chances. News Provided By Saving Souls Outreach Foundation November 20, 2026, 17:40 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Human Rights



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