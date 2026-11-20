December 2 auction will bring verified U.S. buyers and providers together to price standardized NVIDIA B200 and B300 capacity for April 2027 delivery

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Compute Exchange, a marketplace for AI computing infrastructure, today announced a live, two-sided auction for NVIDIA B200 and B300 GPU capacity on December 2 during NVIDIA GTC DC. The online auction will bring verified U.S. buyers and infrastructure providers together to competitively price standardized 12-month capacity contracts beginning April 1, 2027.

GPU capacity is typically procured through privately negotiated agreements, making prices difficult to compare across providers. By bringing bids and offers into a centralized marketplace under common contract specifications, Compute Exchange aims to establish a clearer, market-based reference price for future AI compute capacity.

“AI compute is becoming a critical economic resource, but the market still lacks transparent mechanisms for pricing future capacity,” said Carmen Li, CEO of Compute Exchange.“We are bringing buyers and providers together around standardized contracts and competitive bidding, an important step toward making compute a more transparent, liquid and financially mature market.”

The auction will offer two standardized products: NVIDIA B200 and B300 capacity, each defined as one eight-GPU bare-metal node in a U.S. data center under a 12-month contract beginning April 1, 2027. Eligible participants will submit bids and offers online from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. ET. Matched contracts, if any, will transact at a single clearing price under the auction rules.

A live display at NVIDIA GTC DC will showcase aggregate auction activity alongside reference pricing from Silicon Data, an independent provider of GPU pricing intelligence and market benchmarks. Individual bids and offers will remain confidential, while anonymized aggregate results may be published following the auction.

Participation is open to eligible U.S. organizations, subject to verification. Registration, contract specifications and participation requirements are available at:



About Compute Exchange

Compute Exchange is a neutral marketplace for AI computing infrastructure, connecting verified buyers and providers of GPU capacity. Through standardized contracting, market intelligence and transaction workflows, the platform aims to improve price transparency and liquidity in compute markets.



Nima Olumi

Lightyear Strategies

+1 617-990-4271

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Compute Exchange Announces Live GPU Capacity Auction at NVIDIA GTC DC News Provided By Lightyear Strategies November 20, 2026, 17:40 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, IT Industry, Technology



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