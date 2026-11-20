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Half Moon Plumbing & Electric Shares Winter Water Heater Tips

20.11.2026 / 18:21 CET/CEST

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OWASSO, OK - November 20, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Half Moon Plumbing & Electric has shared a short list of winter water heater tips for Tulsa-area homeowners, so families can spot trouble early and know when it is time to call for help. Why Cold Weather Is Hard on Water Heaters When it turns cold outside, the water coming into the house is colder too. The water heater has to run longer and work harder to heat it. That extra strain is why an older tank that seemed fine all fall can start acting up during the first cold stretch of winter. Simple Checks Before You Call No hot water does not always mean a big repair. On an electric water heater, check the breaker box and make sure the water heater breaker has not tripped. On a gas unit, make sure the gas supply valve is open. Then look at the floor around the tank. If water is pooling at the base, it is time to call a plumber. Signs a Tank Is Near the End Rusty or discolored hot water often means the inside of the tank has started to rust. Rumbling or popping while the heater runs usually points to sediment built up at the bottom. Leaks around the base tend to get worse, not better. And if hot water runs out faster than it used to, even with the same showers and laundry, the tank may be struggling to keep up. When these signs show up together, a licensed plumber can help a homeowner decide between a repair and a replacement. Why a Yearly Flush Helps Sediment settles at the bottom of every tank over time. That layer sits between the heat source and the water, so the heater works harder to do the same job. Flushing the tank once a year clears it out and can help the water heater run better and last longer. It is one of the easiest maintenance steps to skip, and one of the most worthwhile. Homeowners with questions about their water heater can learn more from Half Moon Plumbing & Electric. The company answers its phones around the clock, so homeowners can call any time to get on the schedule. About Half Moon Plumbing & Electric Half Moon Plumbing & Electric is an owner-run residential plumbing, electrical, septic and water treatment company serving homeowners across the Tulsa area. Media Contact:

Dustin Mitchell

+1-918-205-2487

News Source: Search Atlas

20.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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