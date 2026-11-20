MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Nov 20 (IANS) The natural breeding of cheetahs and the birth of successive generations on Indian soil mark a major achievement in India's efforts to reintroduce the world's fastest land animal, with the country's cheetah population reaching 62, including 43 born in India, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Friday.

The latest development came with the birth of four healthy cubs to a female cheetah brought from Botswana at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, further strengthening the country's cheetah population, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office.

Describing the development as a historic achievement, CM Yadav said the growing number of cheetahs and the birth of a new generation on Indian soil were giving fresh momentum to wildlife conservation efforts.

"The growing number of cheetahs and the birth of a new generation on Indian soil are infusing fresh energy into wildlife conservation efforts," he added.

The achievement is significant as Project Cheetah, launched in September 2022, has progressed beyond the initial phase of translocating cheetahs from African countries to India and is now witnessing natural breeding and the establishment of a new generation.

The four cubs were born on Friday to a female cheetah identified as KOMG 3, which was brought from Botswana, in the forests of Kuno National Park.

Madhya Pradesh has emerged as the principal centre of India's cheetah conservation programme, which has now expanded to three destinations.

Of the 62 cheetahs in the country, 56 are at Kuno National Park, four at Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary and two at Nauradehi Wildlife Sanctuary.

The expansion beyond Kuno, the original site of the reintroduction programme, marks an important step towards developing multiple habitats for the species and strengthening its long-term conservation prospects.

Project Cheetah was launched on September 17, 2022, when eight cheetahs brought from Namibia were released into Kuno National Park.

Another 12 cheetahs arrived from South Africa in February 2023, followed by nine from Botswana in February 2026.

Chief Minister Yadav said the programme, which began four years ago, had emerged as a remarkable success story and reflected India's commitment to wildlife conservation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He described the achievement as a matter of particular pride for Madhya Pradesh.

The Chief Minister also congratulated wildlife experts, veterinarians and forest personnel associated with the project for their sustained efforts in the conservation, health and protection of the animals.

With natural reproduction now adding to the population and conservation efforts extending to three destinations in Madhya Pradesh, ensuring the survival of cubs and establishing a viable population in the wild remain crucial to the programme's long-term objectives.