Gujarat: GSRTC Breaks Booking Record Within 24 Hours, Two-Day Online Revenue Crosses Rs 7 Crore
The corporation recorded online bookings for 1,46,875 seats on November 11, coinciding with Bhai Bij, generating revenue of Rs 3.55 crore.
The figure was surpassed the following day, November 12, when 1,50,010 seats were booked online, bringing in Rs 3.64 crore.
This marked an increase of 3,135 bookings and more than Rs 9.38 lakh in revenue compared with the previous day's record.
Bookings through the GSRTC mobile application also crossed a new milestone, with more than 1 lakh seats booked through the platform on November 12.
The mobile app recorded 99,402 bookings worth Rs 2.26 crore on November 11. The following day, bookings increased to 1,00,283 seats, generating revenue of Rs 2.30 crore.
The two consecutive days of record bookings came amid increased passenger demand during the festive period. The figures also indicate the growing use of digital platforms for booking tickets on state-run buses.
According to the corporation, Gujarat has retained the distinction of being the country's number one State Transport Undertaking (STU) for the seventh consecutive year, recording the highest booking figures and revenue among state transport undertakings across the country.
The corporation said its mobile application and online ticketing facilities had made ticket booking more accessible to passengers.
"We remain committed to providing user-friendly and transparent services and thanked passengers for contributing to the record bookings," it added.
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