MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Analysis by: Daniela Hawthorne, Senior Market Analyst at Capital Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Global markets are heading towards the end of a tough week, with the wave of selling expanding to include American, European, and Asian stocks. What initially seemed like a correction limited to technology stocks gradually turned into a broader risk revaluation, as investors wonder whether corporate earnings can justify high valuations amid stubborn inflation and tight monetary policy. Despite the strong results announced by Nvidia and the successful launch of Anthropic's stock on the stock exchange, investors appear more hesitant to pursue AI gains, indicating that confidence in the stock market overall remains fragile. Strong numbers for artificial intelligence. But the markets are not convinc.

The contrast between the performance of AI companies and the broader stock market was the highlight of this week. Nvidia has once again announced remarkable quarterly results, with revenues reaching $115.8 billion with future forecasts of $130 billion, confirming the strong demand for AI-powered computing infrastructure. However, these results have not succeeded in restoring confidence in the technology sector as a whole, as investors remain concerned about the sustainability of capital spending, the actual returns on AI investments, and the uncertainty surrounding Nvidia's leadership transition after Jensen Huang's departure.

Anthropic's anticipated listing on the Nasdaq stock exchange was another important test of investor appetite. The stock price dropped to $83, opening at $111.50, before closing its first session near $97, an increase of nearly 17% over the offering price. This successful listing proved that the demand for direct investment in artificial intelligence by institutions and individuals remains high. However, the Nasdaq index fell by more than 2% on the same day, indicating that investors may remain enthusiastic about certain companies in the AI field, while their caution grows over sector-wide valuations.

The most worrying development is the weakness extending beyond the Nasdaq; the S&P 500 index recorded daily declines for six consecutive sessions, while the resilience previously shown by European markets faded, and Asian technology markets suffered particularly sharp losses, reinforcing fears that investors are reducing their exposure to the entire AI supply chain.

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