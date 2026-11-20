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Ahead of the UN Water Conference, the new Corporate Water Stewardship initiative aims to strengthen business resilience, advance collective action and support the UAE's national water security priorities The Committee also reviewed progress on UACA's Road2.0 initiative, including the deployment of over 550 commercial electric vehicles and emerging UAE-specific research to strengthen the business case for electrification of commercial mobility

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Abu Dhabi, UAE – November 2026: The UAE Alliance for Climate Action (UACA) – the national alliance of public and private sector actors driving climate-positive action, convened by Emirates Nature-WWF and endorsed by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) – has announced a new Corporate Water Stewardship initiative to help UAE businesses in understanding and addressing water-related risks, impacts and opportunities across their operations and value chains.

The initiative was introduced at UACA's fourth Advisory Committee Meeting, chaired by Her Excellency Razan Khalifa Al Mubarak, President of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and Managing Director of the Mohamed bin Zayed Species Conservation Fund (MBZ Fund), ahead of the 2026 United Nations (UN) Water Conference in Abu Dhabi.

Water, energy, climate and nature are deeply interconnected, making an integrated approach essential for businesses to strengthen operational resilience, manage risks and advance their sustainability ambitions. This is particularly important in the UAE, where freshwater is limited and the growing demand for desalination underscores the close link between water stewardship and decarbonisation. The initiative aims to strengthen corporate action in support of national priorities, including the UAE Water Security Strategy 2036 and the National Energy and Water Demand Management Programme 2050.

H.E. Razan Khalifa Al Mubarak commented:“Water is one of our most precious resources, particularly here in the UAE. Producing clean water takes energy, and how we use it has consequences for both our environment and our economy. Businesses have an important role to play in managing water more responsibly. Through UACA, we want to help them take practical steps that make sense for their operations and contribute to the UAE's wider sustainability goals.”

Laila Mostafa Abdullatif, Director General of Emirates Nature-WWF, commented:“UACA's Corporate Water Stewardship initiative builds on established international frameworks to develop a practical approach tailored to the UAE. It recognises that businesses are at different stages of maturity and identifies shared priority areas of action.”

The UACA Advisory Committee also reviewed progress and set priorities across its broader decarbonisation agenda. Building on insights from the Navigating Decarbonization Report and Road2.0 Year One Report, UACA's ongoing work addresses barriers to decarbonisation at pace and scale. The research, undertaken in partnership with the American University of Sharjah, aims to provide the ecosystem of transport actors with stronger evidence for investment decisions and identify the market conditions needed to accelerate EV adoption.

UACA's Road2.0 commercial electric vehicle (EV) initiative – which is endorsed by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and was initially conceptualised with Boston Consulting Group (BCG) – has been examining how the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) of EVs compares with that of petrol and diesel vehicles in the UAE The initiative's 'Electric Vehicle (EV) Demand Declaration to the EV Ecosystem Players in the UAE,' aims to deploy 20,000 Zero Emission Vehicles (ZEVs) by 2040.

UACA is the first UAE tailored alliance for climate action, focusing on achieving the ambition of the UAE Net Zero 2050 Strategic Initiative and the Paris Agreement. The UACA Advisory Committee members include H.E. Eng. Sharif Al Olama, Undersecretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MOEI), and H.E. Dr. Alanoud Alhaj Al Ali, Assistant Undersecretary for Green Development and Climate Change at the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE), H.E. Eng. Abdulla Remeithi, Executive Director of Integrated Environment Policy and Planning, and Mohamed Al Marzooqi, CEO of HSBC UAE. Dr. Steven Griffiths, Vice Chancellor for Research at the American University of Sharjah, and Dr. Leila Hoteit, Senior Partner and Managing Director at Boston Consulting Group. These members serve on the committee, alongside Dr. Nasser Saidi, Chairman of the Clean Energy Business Council, and Laila Mostafa Abdullatif, Director General of Emirates Nature–WWF.