UAE Alliance For Climate Action Launches A Corporate Water Stewardship Initiative At The Fourth Advisory Committee Meeting
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Under the leadership of Her Excellency Razan Khalifa Al Mubarak Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
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Ahead of the UN Water Conference, the new Corporate Water Stewardship initiative aims to strengthen business resilience, advance collective action and support the UAE's national water security priorities
The Committee also reviewed progress on UACA's Road2.0 initiative, including the deployment of over 550 commercial electric vehicles and emerging UAE-specific research to strengthen the business case for electrification of commercial mobility
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