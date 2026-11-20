NIA Reports 93 Percent Conviction Rate and New Anti-Terror Portal

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has logged a 93 per cent conviction rate in 2026 so far, securing convictions in 27 of the 29 cases decided by courts this year, Director General Rakesh Aggarwal said on Friday. Briefing the media at the close of the agency's 6th Anti-Terror Conference, Aggarwal said 123 accused were convicted across these cases, including 10 awarded the death penalty and 14 handed life imprisonment.

"It is a matter of satisfaction for NIA that this comes to about 93 per cent conviction rate," he said, noting it improves on the agency's cumulative 92 per cent rate till last year. "The offences committed were quite grave, and so have been the punishments," he added. The agency has registered 82 cases in 2026 so far, compared to 80 in all of 2025. Aggarwal clarified that 70 of these are pure terrorism cases under the NIA's mandate, while 12 relate to West Bengal poll violence entrusted by the Supreme Court.