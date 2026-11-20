Cyclone Akvan Makes Landfall Near Gopalpur As Odisha Stays Alert

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 20 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday chaired a high-level review meeting to assess the state's preparedness and response to Cyclone Akvan, as authorities urged people to remain vigilant over the next 24 hours. Odisha Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said the cyclone made landfall near Gopalpur in Ganjam district between 10.30 am and 11 am and had crossed the coast. The system was moving north and northwestwards with wind speeds of 55-65 kmph and was weakening.

“The latest position is that the landfall of Cyclonic Storm Akvan took place near Gopalpur in Ganjam district at around 10.30 to 11.00 a.m. In the meantime, it has already crossed the coast and is moving towards the north and northwest with wind speeds of 55 to 65 kilometres per hour, and it is weakening. As a result, the IMD has reassessed the danger levels of different districts and has now placed Mayurbhanj and Balasore in the Red zone, while placing other districts, such as Keonjhar, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Khordha, Puri, Kandhamal, Gajapati, and Ganjam, in the Orange zone, and the remaining districts of Odisha in the Yellow zone,” Pujari said.

The minister said around 3.72 lakh people had been evacuated across different districts. Of these, 4,467 pregnant women were shifted to the nearest Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and Community Health Centres (CHCs).“Around 3,72,000 people have already been evacuated across different districts. Among them, 4,467 pregnant women were shifted to the nearest PHCs and CHCs. Out of those 4,467 pregnant women who were shifted, 1,452 mothers have already delivered, and both the mothers and the babies are safe,” Pujari said. He further said the cyclone, while moving towards the north and northwest, was expected to move from Odisha into Jharkhand.“Now, the cyclonic storm, which is moving towards the north and northwest, will move from Odisha into Jharkhand, as a result of which we are also expecting rain in Jharkhand,” he said.

Meanwhile, Odisha Commerce and Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena said the state government had made comprehensive arrangements to deal with Cyclone Akvan, with the priority of ensuring zero casualties. He said approximately 1.54 lakh people had been relocated and more than 665 community kitchens had been set up.“Following the intense impact of Cyclone 'Arnab', we then faced Cyclone 'Akvan'. Keeping 'Akvan' in mind, our govt, along with all our leaders and the administration, made comprehensive arrangements. Our government's top priority was 'zero casualties,' which led us to relocate approximately 154,000 people. We also set up over 665 community kitchens,” Jena said.

He said the government had also taken precautionary measures by reducing water levels in dams and evacuating residents over the possibility of landslides.“Throughout the day yesterday, following the cyclone and the subsequent heavy rainfall, we remained on high alert. We ensured that water levels in all dams were reduced by more than 50% in advance. In Bhanjanagar, we evacuated residents from several villages as a precautionary measure against potential landslides,” he said. Adding that the cyclone's impact was not as severe as anticipated, he said,“Ultimately, while the impact of 'Akvan' did not turn out to be as severe as anticipated, we remained fully prepared for any eventuality.” (ANI)