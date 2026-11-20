US Navy Commander Pushes For Deeper India Naval Ties

Indian Ocean, November 20 (ANI): Captain Nicholas DeLeo, Commanding Officer of the US aircraft carrier USS George Washington, on Friday expressed confidence in expanding military cooperation between India and the United States, saying there is potential for more joint exercises between the two navies. Speaking to ANI onboard the aircraft carrier during US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor's visit, DeLeo highlighted the longstanding military cooperation between the two countries and expressed his willingness to work closely with the Indian Navy in the future.

"The US military and the Indian military have worked together in the past. Today, it is a true privilege to have the US Ambassador to India visiting the USS George Washington. I think that demonstrates our partnership with the great country of India. I certainly look forward to working with our partners and friends in the Indian Navy in the future," DeLeo said.

Highlighting the operational capabilities and flexibility of the aircraft carrier, the US Navy officer said that the vessel was trained to operate across different regions and adapt smoothly to changing operational requirements. "We have a tremendously capable ship. We are very flexible, and we train to be flexible. As you know, we came from another region to the Fifth Fleet area of operations, and we did that quite smoothly. So, flexibility is what we train for," he said.

DeLeo further underlined the scope for expanding joint military exercises between the two countries, describing the Ambassador's visit and the presence of the Indian delegation aboard the aircraft carrier as an opportunity to showcase its military capabilities. "We (US-India) have certainly conducted many exercises in the past, and I believe there is potential for more in the future between the Indian and US navies. We are very happy that we had a delegation from India on board today, along with the US Ambassador to India. We are very excited to host them. They had a great opportunity to see some of the military capabilities of this vessel. So, it is a really exciting day for both countries," he added.

The remarks came during Gor's visit aboard USS George Washington, where the US Ambassador and his official delegation observed an air power demonstration by Carrier Air Wing 5 from the flight deck and joined senior naval leaders for a working lunch, according to a statement by the US 7th Fleet. The visit took place after Carrier Strike Group Five returned to the 7th Fleet area of operations following operations in the US Central Command area of responsibility. The strike group has since resumed routine operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific.

During his visit, Gor also highlighted the importance of strengthening defence cooperation between India and the United States through joint exercises, interoperability and information sharing. In a post on X, the US Ambassador expressed appreciation for the US Navy personnel aboard the aircraft carrier and thanked Rear Admiral Jeffrey Heames and Captain Nicholas DeLeo for hosting him. "A special thank you to Rear Admiral Jeffrey Heames and Captain Nicholas DeLeo for welcoming me aboard USS George Washington today! Your leadership and the professionalism of your sailors represent the very best of the United States Navy. Proud to see it firsthand!" Gor posted.

He also highlighted the importance of military strength working alongside diplomacy and cooperation with trusted partners such as India. "As the leading proponent of Peace through Strength, President Trump believes the strength of our Sailors at sea gives us decisive options. Diplomacy gives those options purpose. When unmatched naval power and purposeful diplomacy work in unison with trusted partners, like India, real security is created!" he stated.

Carrier Strike Group Five, with USS George Washington as its flagship, is forward-deployed in the Indo-Pacific region to strengthen alliances, deter potential aggression and ensure freedom of navigation. The strike group comprises the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Milius (DDG 69), USS Higgins (DDG 76) and USS John Finn (DDG 114), Carrier Air Wing 5 and Destroyer Squadron 15. The George Washington Carrier Strike Group operates in the Indo-Pacific to maintain regional security and stability, keep sea lanes open and reassure allies and partners of the US commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (ANI)