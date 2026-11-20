Row Erupts Over Siraj Omission Amid Allegations of Religious Bias

New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) national spokesperson Vinod Bansal on Thursday hit out at Congress MP Imran Masood over his allegations of religious discrimination against cricketer Mohammed Siraj following the pacer's omission from India's playing XI in the ongoing Test against New Zealand, saying it was inappropriate to view athletes through a religious lens.

"The Congress party has always been deeply mired in the politics of appeasing jihadists. They fail to see a soldier as a soldier, or an athlete as an athlete. Astonishingly, they do not grasp a simple fact: an athlete is defined by their performance... If someone is removed, it is based on merit; if someone is selected, it is also based on merit, because the nation's prestige and honour are at stake. The Congress party ought to refrain from such petty politics; it only reveals its own narrow-mindedness. It is entirely inappropriate to view athletes through a religious lens," Bansal told ANI.

Bansal's remarks came amid a political controversy over Siraj's exclusion from the Indian playing XI, with Masood alleging that the fast bowler was overlooked despite his previous performances because of his name. The issue has drawn contrasting reactions from political leaders, with some backing Masood's allegations while others rejected the suggestion of religious discrimination in team selection.

AIMIM national spokesperson Waris Pathan questioned Siraj's omission, pointing to the pacer's contributions to the Indian team and his ability to deliver under pressure. "He plays with a positive mindset, steps up whenever the team needs him, and performs exceptionally well. Everything was going in his favour, so why isn't he being selected? Why has he been benched? One has to ask: will selection now be based on talent and performance, or will it be based on someone's name?" Pathan said in Mumbai.

Rejecting the allegations, BJP MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy termed the claims baseless and said religion should not be brought into matters concerning selection and performance. "What nonsense! Their own Mohammad Azharuddin said he was given the greatest of opportunity to become the captain. When he got caught for cheating, he said, 'Because I'm a Muslim, I got caught for cheating.' You cheated. Everytime, you bring religion into that. There are hundreds of guys who go to Mumbai to become Amitabh Bachchan. Only a few succeed, and not every time. And there are several Muslims in our Indian team now than before," he said in Delhi.

BJP leader Prakash Reddy also criticised Masood, accusing him of giving a communal colour to a sporting decision. "It's people like Imran Masood. Their thinking is fundamentalist thinking, and they frame every issue in the name of religion, which is not right in the Indian democracy. Siraj was not in the team; there may be many reasons for that. The Muslim community should understand and see that a person like him [Imran Masood] should not be elected to any political or constitutional post, because they are the ones creating a divide between the two religions and disturbing communal harmony in this country," Reddy said in Hyderabad.

Earlier, Masood had alleged that Siraj's exclusion despite his performances pointed towards discrimination. "It is being said that despite his good performance, he was not given a place in the team. His name is 'Siraj ', and that is why he was not given a place. If you are not selecting him despite his good performance, the discrimination is clear," the Congress MP had told ANI.

The controversy has also attracted criticism from former cricketers and experts, with former India head coach Ravi Shastri questioning the decision to leave out the Hyderabad pacer. "Hope India bounce back strongly. But if pace, skill and seam movement were the criteria, and 140 clicks was hard to come by, one has to ask the question. Where was MOHD SIRAJ? Experience, aggression and the ability to make things happen with the ball. Surely that counts for something," Shastri wrote on X.

Former India captain and Telangana Minister Mohammed Azharuddin also expressed disappointment over Siraj's exclusion, saying his performances in the absence of pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah warranted better consideration. "Disappointed to see Mohammed Siraj missing from the India squad. His performances, especially when Team India needed him in Bumrah's absence, have shown his commitment, ability and fighting spirit. He has consistently stepped up and delivered for the country. While I wish Kamboj the very best, I believe Siraj deserved better consideration. I hope this decision is explained to him with the clarity and respect he deserves," Azharuddin said on X.

Former India batter Sunil Gavaskar had also questioned Siraj's omission during the broadcast, pointing out that the pacer had never let the team down and was in good rhythm. Siraj's exclusion has raised questions given his impressive record in the ongoing World Test Championship cycle. He is India's leading wicket-taker in the current cycle, with 43 wickets from 11 matches at an average of 26.81 and a strike rate of 45.69.

Meanwhile, India made a strong comeback with the bat on the second day of the ongoing Test after restricting New Zealand to 368 in their first innings. Yashasvi Jaiswal (85) and KL Rahul (52 not out) stitched together a 130-run opening partnership to take India to 159 for one at stumps, leaving the visitors trailing by 209 runs. Rahul remained unbeaten at the close of play, while Jaiswal missed out on a century. New Zealand had earlier recovered from a difficult position through a 216-run partnership between Henry Nicholls (175 not out) and Glenn Phillips (118), before India's bowlers fought back to dismiss the hosts for 368. Akash Deep led the fightback with the ball, while Jasprit Bumrah finished with four wickets. India will look to build on the strong opening partnership and secure a substantial first-innings lead on the third day. (ANI)