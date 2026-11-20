Rahul Gandhi Hails Congress Win In Rajasthan Rural Panchayat Polls

New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday thanked voters in rural Rajasthan for extending their support to the party in the panchayat elections, describing the mandate as a responsibility for Congress and a strong message to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state. In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said the electoral response was significant as it came in a state where the BJP is in power. He also criticised the BJP over its policies concerning MGNREGA, farmers and panchayati raj institutions, alleging that rural communities had been affected by inflation, unemployment and migration.

Gandhi said,“Heartfelt thanks to our brothers and sisters in rural Rajasthan. The trust you have placed in Congress in the panchayat elections is now our responsibility. This response has come from a state where the BJP has its own government-a direct response to the "double engine." The BJP attacked MGNREGA, pushed farmers into losses, and stripped panchayats of their powers. Inflation, unemployment, and migration have emptied the villages.”

The Congress party secured a major victory in the results of the Zila Parishad elections announced on Friday in Rajasthan. Out of a total of 37 Zila Parishads, the Congress secured a majority in 27 districts, including Jaipur, Jodhpur, and Bikaner.