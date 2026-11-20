

The report includes 12 policy recommendations aimed at reducing American dependence on Chinese AI technology.

Lawmakers recommended keeping China-developed AI models out of federal contract work and high-risk functions of critical infrastructure. SpaceX acquired Cursor in August in an all-stock transaction for about $60 billion to boost its AI business.

SpaceX's (SPCX) AI coding platform Cursor is considering dropping Chinese-developed AI models amid geopolitical tensions, according to a congressional report released on Friday.

SPCX shares were down 6.6% at the time of writing.

Cursor Used Kimi K2.5 To Build Coding Model

The report, prepared by the House Committee on Homeland Security and the House Select Committee on China, follows an investigation launched in April into American companies' use of Chinese AI models and the potential security risks involved.

Anysphere, the company behind Cursor, which built its proprietary Composer 2 coding model using Chinese AI startup Moonshot AI's Kimi K2.5, informed lawmakers that it plans to explore moving away from Chinese-developed open-weight models.

“Anysphere informed the Committees that it plans to explore phasing out PRC-developed open-weight models because of geopolitical risk,” the report read.

SpaceX acquired Cursor in August in an all-stock transaction for about $60 billion to boost its AI business.

The investigation also examined Airbnb (ABNB), which uses Alibaba's (BABA) Qwen models for customer support, and DoorDash (DASH), which has deployed multiple models developed in China.

Washington Pushes For Tighter AI Restrictions

The congressional report includes 12 policy recommendations aimed at reducing American dependence on Chinese AI technology. Among them, lawmakers recommended keeping China-developed AI models out of federal contract work and high-risk functions of critical infrastructure.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration is reportedly considering requiring American companies to publicly disclose their use of Chinese AI models. The proposal, described as a“name and shame” campaign, aims to discourage reliance on Chinese technology without introducing outright restrictions.

Chinese models have reportedly gained popularity among American businesses because of their lower costs and competitive performance, but Washington remains concerned about security risks and growing dependence on Chinese technology.

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