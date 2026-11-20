MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 20 (IANS) Borja Martínez converted a penalty in the 57th minute before substitute Ryan Williams scored in the 85th as Bengaluru FC went top of the table in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2026/27 on Friday with a 2-0 victory over Mumbai City FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, in Bengaluru, on Friday.

With this, the Blues secured their fourth win of the season in a clash between two former champions, which also marked Sunil Chhetri's 200th ISL appearance.

Mumbai, playing their first match under new head coach Ashvir Singh Johal, began with a deep defensive setup. However, they grew into the contest and created the better chances before half-time. Gurpreet Singh Sandhu was forced to tip Hridaya Jain's left-footed effort over the bar in the 14th minute and made another diving save to deny Zothanpuia in the 38th.

Bengaluru went close in the 21st minute when Valpuia almost turned Chhetri's cut-back into his own net, forcing a save from Ashish Sibi. Soon after, Mumbai defender Carlos Delgado went off with a hamstring problem, with Sahil Panwar replacing him in the 24th minute before the first half ended goalless.

Williams replaced Chhetri at half-time and made an immediate impact. Vinith Venkatesh failed to score from a Williams cross in the 52nd minute before Sibi saved a close-range effort from Williams two minutes later. Gurpreet also denied Brandon Fernandes at the other end.

In the 55th minute, Bengaluru appealed for a penalty after Valpuia challenged Williams, but the referee waved play on. A minute later, the hosts were awarded a spot-kick when Zothanpuia lost control of the ball inside the box and caught Soham Varshneya with a trailing leg. Martínez sent Sibi the wrong way to put Bengaluru ahead.

Mumbai looked to respond, but Luka Majcen failed to connect with Noufal's cut-back in the 73rd minute. Williams doubled Bengaluru's lead in the 85th minute. Released by Monirul Molla on a counter-attack, he ran from near the halfway line before finishing with a low shot.

It appeared that Bengaluru got a third goal in the 89th minute when Mumbai captain Akash Mishra turned the ball into his own net, but the goal was ruled out for offside.

With 13 points from five matches, Bengaluru went top of the charts while the Islanders found themselves in 12th place with two points. The Blues next face Odisha FC away on 4 December, while Mumbai travel to take on Chennaiyin FC on 28 November.