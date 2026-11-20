Aadya Budhia Stuns Second Seed Nirupama Dubey In National Squash Quarters
The Ranchi-based Aadya started in a positive fashion and pocketed the first two games to take a 2-0 lead. Dubey, not prepared to give up without a fight, won the next two to level the match scores. Aadya regained her winning form to win the decider and clinch a satisfying 11-8, 11-8, 9-11, 9-11, and 11-8 victory to advance to the semi-finals.
In the semifinals, the 15-year-old Aadya, 5/8 seed, will meet last year's runner-up Akanksha Salunkhe, who advanced with a straight-games win over Anika Dubey.
The other women's semifinal will pit top seed Rathika Seelan against 5/8 seed Shameena Riaz.
Meanwhile, top seed Rathika Suthanthira Seelan of Chennai had things much her own way as she easily defeated Jodhpur's challenger Yashi Jain, cruising to a straight-games 11-4, 11-5, and 11-6 victory to seal her berth in the last four round.
Earlier, Rathika Suthanthira Seelan of Tamil Nadu stormed past her compatriot Vyomika Khandelwal, cruising to a straight-games 11-3, 11-2, 11-9 victory in a Women's pre-quarter-final match.
Maharashtra's second seed Nirupama Dubey also enjoyed smooth sailing against her statemate Ashmira Baig, posting an easy 11-3, 11-3, 11-2 victory to advance to the quarter-finals.
Meanwhile, Vasundhara Nangare brushed a strong challenge from Unnati Tripati, clinching an 11-7, 7-11, 13-11, 9-11, 11-9 win to also progress to the last eight.
In men's competition, Om Semwal defeated Tushar Shahani 12-10, 11-2, 11-4, while Rahul Baitha overcame Hridhaan Shah 11-4, 11-4.
Goa-based Yash Fadte booked his berth in the quarter-finals with a straight-game win against Aryan Pratap Singh, romping to an impressive 11-4, 11-5, 11-0 victory.
The results (quarterfinals):
Procoach (quarter-finals): 1-Mathew Godwin bt Rohit Kadam 11-9, 12-10, 11-13, 11-6; Abhishek. bt Dipesh Yadav 11-5, 11-6, 11-3; Atul Kumar Yadav bt Sanjay Pawar 7-11, 11-8, 11-6, 11-1; Anurag bt Raja Yadav 7-11, 11-8, 11-6, 11-1.
Women: 1-Rathika Seelan bt 5/8-Yashi Jain 11-4, 11-5, 11-6; 5/8-Shameena Riaz bt Vasundhara Nangare 11-8, 9-11, 11-8, 11-5; 5/8-Aadya Budhia bt 2-Nirupama Dubey 11-8, 11-8, 9-11, 9-11, 11-8; Akanksha Salunkhe bt 5/8-Anika Dubey 11-5, 11-2, 11-5.
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