MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 20 (IANS) Aadya Budhia stunned second seed Nirupama Dubey in a five-game thriller in the women's quarterfinals of the 82nd National Squash Championships at the Otters Club in Mumbai on Friday.

The Ranchi-based Aadya started in a positive fashion and pocketed the first two games to take a 2-0 lead. Dubey, not prepared to give up without a fight, won the next two to level the match scores. Aadya regained her winning form to win the decider and clinch a satisfying 11-8, 11-8, 9-11, 9-11, and 11-8 victory to advance to the semi-finals.

In the semifinals, the 15-year-old Aadya, 5/8 seed, will meet last year's runner-up Akanksha Salunkhe, who advanced with a straight-games win over Anika Dubey.

The other women's semifinal will pit top seed Rathika Seelan against 5/8 seed Shameena Riaz.

Meanwhile, top seed Rathika Suthanthira Seelan of Chennai had things much her own way as she easily defeated Jodhpur's challenger Yashi Jain, cruising to a straight-games 11-4, 11-5, and 11-6 victory to seal her berth in the last four round.

Earlier, Rathika Suthanthira Seelan of Tamil Nadu stormed past her compatriot Vyomika Khandelwal, cruising to a straight-games 11-3, 11-2, 11-9 victory in a Women's pre-quarter-final match.

Maharashtra's second seed Nirupama Dubey also enjoyed smooth sailing against her statemate Ashmira Baig, posting an easy 11-3, 11-3, 11-2 victory to advance to the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, Vasundhara Nangare brushed a strong challenge from Unnati Tripati, clinching an 11-7, 7-11, 13-11, 9-11, 11-9 win to also progress to the last eight.

In men's competition, Om Semwal defeated Tushar Shahani 12-10, 11-2, 11-4, while Rahul Baitha overcame Hridhaan Shah 11-4, 11-4.

Goa-based Yash Fadte booked his berth in the quarter-finals with a straight-game win against Aryan Pratap Singh, romping to an impressive 11-4, 11-5, 11-0 victory.

The results (quarterfinals):

Procoach (quarter-finals): 1-Mathew Godwin bt Rohit Kadam 11-9, 12-10, 11-13, 11-6; Abhishek. bt Dipesh Yadav 11-5, 11-6, 11-3; Atul Kumar Yadav bt Sanjay Pawar 7-11, 11-8, 11-6, 11-1; Anurag bt Raja Yadav 7-11, 11-8, 11-6, 11-1.

Women: 1-Rathika Seelan bt 5/8-Yashi Jain 11-4, 11-5, 11-6; 5/8-Shameena Riaz bt Vasundhara Nangare 11-8, 9-11, 11-8, 11-5; 5/8-Aadya Budhia bt 2-Nirupama Dubey 11-8, 11-8, 9-11, 9-11, 11-8; Akanksha Salunkhe bt 5/8-Anika Dubey 11-5, 11-2, 11-5.