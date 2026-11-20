MENAFN - African Press Organization)

CANEX Creations Inc., a subsidiary of Afreximbank's ( ) Fund for Export Development in Africa (FEDA) established to invest in, develop, and commercialise African intellectual property, has completed a strategic equity investment in C.R.E.A.M. Platform Limited, a Nigerian digital platform at the forefront of talent discovery and content monetisation for Africa's next generation of creative entrepreneurs.

The completion of the equity investment was announced during a ceremony at CANEX WKND 2026 in Lagos on the 6th of November. The transaction builds on the strategic equity partnership ( ) first announced at the Afreximbank Annual Meetings in 2025, where CANEX Creations Inc. and C.R.E.A.M. Platform signed a term sheet setting out the framework for the investment. The completion marks the successful culmination of that partnership and the formal closing of CANEX Creations' investment in the platform.

The equity investment is expected to support the continued development and scaling of the platform, including the rollout of CREAM 3.0, service and content expansion, and targeted marketing to grow users and revenues, providing C.R.E.A.M. with growth capital and institutional support to scale the platform, expand its services and strengthen its capacity to support African creative talent.

The platform, which gives independent creatives accessible tools to showcase their skills, distribute content, connect with industry opportunities and earn income from their work, supports creator monetisation through content distribution, caller ring back tunes, streaming platforms, copyright protection, royalty collection, intellectual property management and other monetisation strategies designed to help the creators maximise earnings.

Representing CANEX Creations Inc. at the ceremony was Mr. Osahon Akpata, the Chief Executive Officer, while Mr. Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, better known as D'Banj, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of C.R.E.A.M Platform Limited, represented the platform.

"As I have always said, content is the new crude," said Dapo Oyebanjo (D'banj),Founder/President, CREAM. "This is beyond a deal signing. It is history being made:Africa's creativity becomes Africa's capital. African creatives now have access to thefinancial infrastructure to compete globally, while owning and retaining our IP in Africa."

Highlighting the significance of the investment, Mr. Osahon Akpata, Chief Executive Officer of CANEX Creations Inc., said:

“Our support for the C.R.E.A.M. platform is a recognition of its unique position as an African-owned platform that discovers talent, distributes and monetises their creative content and enables creators to earn income from their intellectual property. This investment is, therefore, directly aligned with the mandate of CANEX Creations Inc. to invest in commercially viable, transformative and high-impact projects across Africa's creative and cultural industries. The investment further contributes to Afreximbank's broader creative-economy strategy of building the infrastructure, platforms and market linkages required for African creative businesses to scale, demonstrating the Bank Group's commitment to converting Africa's creative potential into sustainable enterprises, jobs, income and intra-African commercial opportunities.”

Mr. Akpata added that C.R.E.A.M.'s mobile-first and USSD-enabled model responded to the realities of the African market and extended access to emerging and grassroots talent that might, otherwise, be underserved by international distribution platforms.

He expressed confidence that the investment would strengthen C.R.E.A.M.'s capacity to connect creatives with talent discovery, distribution, audience engagement, monetisation and future financing opportunities while supporting the platform's expansion beyond Nigeria.

C.R.E.A.M.'s programmes, such as MTN Best of the Streets, provide pathways for musicians, dancers, comedians and visual artists from grassroots communities to be discovered, promoted and connected to funding and career development opportunities.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Afreximbank.

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About Afreximbank:

African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) is a Pan-African multilateral financial institution mandated to finance and promote intra- and extra-African trade. For over 30 years, the Bank has been deploying innovative structures to deliver financing solutions that support the transformation of the structure of Africa's trade, accelerating industrialisation and intra-regional trade, thereby boosting economic expansion in Africa. A stalwart supporter of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), Afreximbank has launched a Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) that was adopted by the African Union (AU) as the payment and settlement platform to underpin the implementation of the AfCFTA. Working with the AfCFTA Secretariat and the AU, the Bank has set up a US$10 billion Adjustment Fund to support countries effectively participating in the AfCFTA. At the end of December 2025, Afreximbank's total assets and contingencies stood at over US$48.5 billion, and its shareholder funds amounted to US$8.4 billion. Afreximbank has investment grade ratings assigned by China Chengxin International Credit Rating Co., Ltd (CCXI) (AAA), GCR (A), Japan Credit Rating Agency (JCR) (A-), Moody's (Baa2) and S&P Global Ratings (BBB+). Afreximbank has evolved into a group entity comprising the Bank, its equity impact fund subsidiary called the Fund for Export Development Africa (FEDA), and its insurance management subsidiary, AfrexInsure (together, "the Group"). The Bank is headquartered in Cairo, Egypt.

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About FEDA:

The Fund for Export Development in Africa (“FEDA”) is the impact investment subsidiary of Afreximbank ( ), set up to provide equity, quasi-equity, and debt capital to finance the multi-billion-dollar funding gap (particularly in equity) needed to transform the Trade sector in Africa. FEDA pursues a multi-sector investment strategy along the intra-African trade, value-added export development, and manufacturing value chain which includes financial services, technology, consumer and retail goods, manufacturing, transport & logistics, agribusiness, as well as ancillary trade enabling infrastructure such as industrial parks.

ABOUT CANEX CREATIONS INC.:

​CANEX Creations Inc. (CCInc) is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fund for Export Development in Africa (FEDA), the equity investment arm of Afreximbank. Established to commercialize Africa's intellectual property assets, CCInc invests in, and supports, creators and innovators across film, television, music, fashion, sports, technology and life sciences, enabling them to access global markets and unlock value from their ideas.

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