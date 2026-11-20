MENAFN - African Press Organization)

World Children's Day, 20 November, has been observed at a national level at the Expo grounds in Asmara under the theme“Contribute to the Construction of a Righteous Generation”.

Ministers, senior Government and PFDJ officials and representatives of UN offices in Eritrea attended the event.

Mr. Tesfu Solomon, Director of Child and Family Safety at the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare, noted that the Eritrean society have rich culture and values in treating and handling children that have been transferred from generation to generation.

Mr. Tesfu said that the Eritrean Government has invested substantially in children believing that nurturing a capable and productive generation is an integral part of nation-building process.

Mr. Samuel Ocran, UNICEF Representative in Eritrea, said that the Eritrean Government has made considerable efforts to raise a responsible, knowledgeable and productive generation. He cited Eritrea's ratification of the Convention on the Rights of the Child and its accession to the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities as evidence of that commitment.

The event featured cultural performances and a photographic exhibition marking the occasion.

This year marks the 35th national observance of World Children's Day and the 68th international observance.

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