Pakistan Crowned Asia Cup Blind T20 Champions After Rain Washes Out Final
The scheduled final between Pakistan and India was abandoned due to rain, following which the match referee awarded the title to Pakistan based on their superior position in the league stage.
The tournament regulations, which were shared with all participating countries on November 7, stated that if the final could not be completed, the winner would be decided based on the points table, net run rate and head-to-head record.
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Pakistan topped the league stage after winning all three matches against Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and India. The national team had also defeated India by one wicket during the tournament.
Following Pakistan's declaration as champions, the Indian team did not attend the closing ceremony and left the stadium.
The chief guest at the closing ceremony, Bangladesh Cricket Board Director Abdullah Al Fawad, distributed prizes among the players.
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