MENAFN - UkrinForm) Mykhailo Semikin, acting head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, said this in a Telegram post, Ukrinform reports.

"The number of people injured in the attacks on Zaporizhzhia has increased to ten," he wrote.

Apartment buildings, cars and a grocery store were damaged.

All relevant emergency and municipal services are working at the scene, the report said.

Russian forces strike industrial and energy infrastructure in Odesa region overnight

Earlier reports said that one of the guided aerial bombs had landed near a residential building in Zaporizhzhia's Kosmichnyi district.