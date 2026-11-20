Injury Toll From Russian Attack On Zaporizhzhia Rises To Ten
"The number of people injured in the attacks on Zaporizhzhia has increased to ten," he wrote.
Apartment buildings, cars and a grocery store were damaged.
All relevant emergency and municipal services are working at the scene, the report said.Read also: Russian forces strike industrial and energy infrastructure in Odesa region overnight
Earlier reports said that one of the guided aerial bombs had landed near a residential building in Zaporizhzhia's Kosmichnyi district.
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