MENAFN - UkrinForm) Trump made the remarks in a phone interview with Fox News, commenting on criticism of his attitude toward Russian leader Vladimir Putin, Ukrinform reports.

"Well, I can't do anything about it. I've known him a long time. Yeah. OK. I like the Polish prime minister. Don't forget I endorsed him," Trump said.

The president added that he believed the Polish prime minister had won the election thanks to his support, despite initially ranking tenth.

"And he won because of the endorsement. So, you know, he was in 10th place and he's a great guy," Trump said.

At the same time, he stated:“Putin has been landing drones in Poland and a couple of little missiles, by mistake.”

Asked about the subject of the press conference he plans to hold today, Trump said he would discuss the success of his trip to China.

“Just to explain what a tremendous trip this has been. It's been unbelievable, unprecedented, and it's been covered very nicely by the press, actually,” Trump said.

Ukraine's air defenses down 82 missiles, 380 Russian drones overnight

As reported, during Russia's combined attack on Ukraine overnight on November 20, Russia launched up to 100 missiles, one of which may have crossed into Poland.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk called the incident a Russian provocation.

Photo: AA