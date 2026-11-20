MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to Ukrinform's correspondent in The Hague.

Russian propagandists used video footage and the voice of the Dutch journalist but added a translation that significantly distorted the meaning of his words. In the Russian version of the report, Hahn was made to claim that Europeans had been directly involved in planning the attack, that ATACMS or Storm Shadow missiles had been used, and that Flamingo missiles could not be considered an exclusively Ukrainian development.

The journalist described the situation as surreal and stressed that the Russian channel had effectively created an entirely different story based on his report.

"I don't think this is about me personally. I am a European journalist, and I have a typical Northern European appearance – fair hair. And it turned out to be easy to use me to convey their own messages, narratives and view of events. From a journalistic perspective, the situation concerns me because it involves misleading the audience. This is not simply taking quotes out of context – it is creating an entirely different story," Hahn told Ukrinform.

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He explained that he had decided to speak publicly about the incident to show Dutch audiences how propaganda works, regardless of who spreads it.

"As a journalist, I want to tell stories based on facts, knowledge and reliable information. What happened is absolutely not the way information should be presented. That is why I decided to explain to everyone that this is unacceptable," he added.

The journalist also recorded a video explaining exactly which of his words had been distorted in the Russian translation.

"Russian journalists used our material to present their own interpretation of events," he stressed.

According to Hahn, the Kremlin exploited the credibility of a Dutch media outlet to promote among a Russian audience of around 140 million people the narrative that Europe was supposedly at war with Russia.

The journalist described the actions of Russia-24 as a typical example of Russian propaganda twisting words to suit its own purposes, stressing that such practices have nothing to do with journalism.

Photo: ASTRA