MENAFN - The Conversation) When some people drink, they purposely skip meals in order to amplify the effects of the alcohol or to save calories for their drinks. The practice, sometimes referred to as“drunkorexia”, highlights the crossover that can exist between risky drinking behaviour and disordered eating.

Although this practice has been documented in students and “wine-mom culture”, very little research has actually investigated how common it is in people who are in alcohol treatment services. This is what my research sought to do.

My colleagues and I recently conducted a review which found that eating problems are common among people being treated for alcohol addiction. We also found that the two conditions often share the same underlying drivers.

We reviewed data from 44 studies published between 1988 and 2026. Most of the studies were conducted with women living in high-income countries, including the US, Canada and the UK.

All the studies involved people getting support for their drinking. Some studies also included people getting support for their eating behaviour, while others only asked participants to fill in questionnaires about their eating habits.

Most studies were observational. This meant that rather than testing a treatment, people within these services were observed and asked about their experiences. This means our findings only show a link – we cannot prove cause and effect.

We found that people who are receiving treatment for alcohol use problems have around twice the likelihood of experiencing an eating disorder compared with the general population.

For instance, one of the studies we included in our review found that over two-thirds of women who were receiving treatment for alcohol addiction identified as binge eaters, while between 6% and 39% had bulimia nervosa.

Using food to cope with difficult emotions, manage mood or as a substitute for alcohol was common among both men and women undergoing treatment. Traits such as impulsivity, low self-esteem and negative self-image were common among study participants as well.

Several of the papers also showed that difficulties with mental health, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) or post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) were linked with increased risk of struggling with both an eating disorder and alcohol addiction.

Our study also showed that people undergoing treatment for alcohol addiction who are struggling with eating problems may be at increased risk of leaving treatment early, against medical advice. This can make recovery harder, increase the severity of challenging eating behaviour and the risk of medical complications.

Overall, our review highlights the distinct link between both alcohol addiction and disordered eating, and the common underlying traits both may share.

Our findings also suggest that asking people undergoing treatment for alcohol addiction about their eating behaviour could support treatment and highlight any challenges a person may be experiencing sooner.

Why this link matters

Both eating disorders and alcohol addiction can affect how the body absorbs nutrients, which may lead to nutrient deficiencies.

Weight gain may also be a problem in alcohol recovery, especially if a person uses sugar or food in order to cope. People who struggle with both of these conditions may also be at greater risk of depression or anxiety.

Using food and drink to cope with stressors, low mood or feeling bad about yourself is common – but many people may not be aware of when this behaviour becomes unhealthy or out of control.

For those undergoing treatment for alcohol use disorder, it may be beneficial to share any questions or concerns you may have surrounding food or eating with your therapist or nurse – including any challenging emotions you may have about food or meals.

Understanding the way both alcohol use disorder and disordered eating are connected means we may be able to better help those undergoing treatment for either condition.