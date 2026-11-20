Cerrado Gold Inc
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:30 AM EST - Cerrado Gold Inc: Announces its operational and financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, including its Minera Don Nicolas gold mine in Santa Cruz Province, Argentina, its Lagoa Salgada Polymetallic Project in Portugal, and its Mont Sorcier High Purity direct reduced iron Iron Project in Quebec. Cerrado Gold Inc shares V are trading up $0.06 at $1.83.
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