Carrier Connect Data Solutions Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 12:07 PM EST - Carrier Connect Data Solutions Inc.: Has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Carrier Connect Data Solutions Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market. Carrier Connect Data Solutions Inc. shares V are trading down $0.03 at $1.12.
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