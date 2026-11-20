Telo Genomics Corp.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 12:14 PM EST - Telo Genomics Corp.: Announced a non-brokered private placement offering of secured convertible debentures for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000. The Offering may close in one or more tranches. The Company may pay finder's fees in connection with the Offering. Telo Genomics Corp. shares V are trading dpwm $0.01 at $0.04.
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