Intrepid Metals Corp.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 12:20 PM EST - Intrepid Metals Corp.: Provided an update on its ongoing 10,000-metre drill program and integrated exploration activities at the Corral Copper Project, located in Cochise County, Arizona. More than 3,100 metres of drilling have been completed in seven step-out holes, and the Company's geophysics survey is nearing completion to support upcoming tests of deeper carbonate replacement deposit and porphyry copper targets. Intrepid Metals Corp. shares V are trading down $0.02 at $0.59.
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