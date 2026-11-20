TSX Continues Downward Journey
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Canada's main stock index dipped on Friday?and was poised for its steepest weekly?decline in more than?four years, weighed down by?lower precious metal prices, while?investors assessed domestic retail sales data.
The TSX slumbered 188.58 points to end move toward noon EST at 33,240.57
The Canadian dollar recovered 0.14 cents to 69.85 cents U.S.
Bausch + Lomb said its experimental eye-drop treatment failed to significantly reduce pain during the first 24 hours after laser eye surgery in a mid-stage study. Bausch + Lomb shares ditched $1.38, or 4.7%, to $28.32.
Canada is still seeking a temporary deal to ease U.S. tariffs on its goods, though Washington has shown little willingness to budge, according to Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc.
Elsewhere on the economic slate, Statistics Canada said retail sales increased 0.8% to $75.3 billion in September. Sales were up in five of nine subsectors, led by increases at gasoline stations and fuel vendors.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange eked back 11.08 points, or 1.6%, to 705.01.
Seven of the 12 subgroups were higher by noon, with telecoms springing 2.6%, consumer staples up 1.8%, and real-estate, improving 0.8%.
The five laggards were weighed most by information technology, down 2.6%, materials, sliding 2.5%. and gold, duller by 2.4%.
ON WALLSTREET
The NASDAQ Composite pulled back on Friday, turning negative for the year, as the index was weighed down by a decline in technology stocks alongside Anthropic shares following the artificial intelligence giant's public market debut in the previous session.
The Dow Jones Industrials was negative 22.52 points to 49,074,54
The S&P 500 crumbled 104.47 points, or 1.5%, to 7,071.36
The tech-heavy NASDAQ staggered 638.63 points, or 2.7%, to 23,240.57.
The tech-heavy NASDAQ shed 2.8% and was down 0.1% year to date. The S&P 500 traded down 1.5%. The Dow outperformed, falling just 75 points, or 0.2%. The blue-chip index was boosted by gains in healthcare stocks like UnitedHealth and others such as retailer Walmart.
Anthropic lost 10%, giving back some of its 17% jump in its NASDAQ debut Thursday and pressuring the broader AI trade. Chipmakers Advanced Micro Devices and Nvidia slid 8% and more than 5%, respectively. Micron Technology dropped more than 9%.
Those declines in tech built on the losses seen in Thursday's horrid session, where the major averages each losing more than 2%, and the Dow closing below the key 50,000 level for the first time since June. The 30-stock Dow was nearing correction territory, as it was down just under 10% from its closing record.
For the week, the Dow has fallen roughly 6%, putting it on pace for its worst weekly performance since April 2025. The S&P 500 has also fallen 6%, while the NASDAQ is down about 7%, with both also headed for their largest one-week pullbacks in more than a year.
Prices for the 10-Year U.S. Treasury hiked, lowering yields to 4.95% from 5.05% Thursday. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices flailed 46 cents to $82.75 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices removed $135.00 to $3,550.50 U.S. an ounce.
Canada's main stock index dipped on Friday?and was poised for its steepest weekly?decline in more than?four years, weighed down by?lower precious metal prices, while?investors assessed domestic retail sales data.
The TSX slumbered 188.58 points to end move toward noon EST at 33,240.57
The Canadian dollar recovered 0.14 cents to 69.85 cents U.S.
Bausch + Lomb said its experimental eye-drop treatment failed to significantly reduce pain during the first 24 hours after laser eye surgery in a mid-stage study. Bausch + Lomb shares ditched $1.38, or 4.7%, to $28.32.
Canada is still seeking a temporary deal to ease U.S. tariffs on its goods, though Washington has shown little willingness to budge, according to Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc.
Elsewhere on the economic slate, Statistics Canada said retail sales increased 0.8% to $75.3 billion in September. Sales were up in five of nine subsectors, led by increases at gasoline stations and fuel vendors.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange eked back 11.08 points, or 1.6%, to 705.01.
Seven of the 12 subgroups were higher by noon, with telecoms springing 2.6%, consumer staples up 1.8%, and real-estate, improving 0.8%.
The five laggards were weighed most by information technology, down 2.6%, materials, sliding 2.5%. and gold, duller by 2.4%.
ON WALLSTREET
The NASDAQ Composite pulled back on Friday, turning negative for the year, as the index was weighed down by a decline in technology stocks alongside Anthropic shares following the artificial intelligence giant's public market debut in the previous session.
The Dow Jones Industrials was negative 22.52 points to 49,074,54
The S&P 500 crumbled 104.47 points, or 1.5%, to 7,071.36
The tech-heavy NASDAQ staggered 638.63 points, or 2.7%, to 23,240.57.
The tech-heavy NASDAQ shed 2.8% and was down 0.1% year to date. The S&P 500 traded down 1.5%. The Dow outperformed, falling just 75 points, or 0.2%. The blue-chip index was boosted by gains in healthcare stocks like UnitedHealth and others such as retailer Walmart.
Anthropic lost 10%, giving back some of its 17% jump in its NASDAQ debut Thursday and pressuring the broader AI trade. Chipmakers Advanced Micro Devices and Nvidia slid 8% and more than 5%, respectively. Micron Technology dropped more than 9%.
Those declines in tech built on the losses seen in Thursday's horrid session, where the major averages each losing more than 2%, and the Dow closing below the key 50,000 level for the first time since June. The 30-stock Dow was nearing correction territory, as it was down just under 10% from its closing record.
For the week, the Dow has fallen roughly 6%, putting it on pace for its worst weekly performance since April 2025. The S&P 500 has also fallen 6%, while the NASDAQ is down about 7%, with both also headed for their largest one-week pullbacks in more than a year.
Prices for the 10-Year U.S. Treasury hiked, lowering yields to 4.95% from 5.05% Thursday. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices flailed 46 cents to $82.75 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices removed $135.00 to $3,550.50 U.S. an ounce.
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